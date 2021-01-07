CONWAY — Selectmen heard from police brass on Tuesday about the need for body and cruiser cameras, but they would come at a steep cost — about $230,000. It may be something the voters will be asked to decide in the spring.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott pitched the idea Tuesday, with Mattei noting that last year the state’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability recommended officers use body cameras and that the governor agreed, making them mandatory for state troopers, who will be getting them this year or next.
“I’ve had several people stop me out at Hannaford, Walmart and out in town, asking me if we were wearing body cameras,” Mattei said. “The answer to that is, you well know, is ‘no,’” said Mattei, adding that before he joined the force they had VHS audio and video in the cruisers.
Last month, the police and about a half-dozen other Carroll County departments viewed a demo from a company called BodyWorn. They have also been in touch with Axon, the company that leases them Tasers.
Mattei said he wasn’t attending the selectmen’s meeting to request body cameras, saying he was merely presenting information he learned about the cameras and their costs.
He said the large majority of officers support body cameras and added that cameras would make prosecution “a little bit easier.”
Asked by Weathers if they needed a camera for every officer, Mattei said each officer would need his or her own camera because there are certain days like July 4 when most officers on the department have to work a shift and also there could be a large incident were many officers are needed.
The cameras can be set to record as much as two minutes before the officer turns them on. Footage would be uploaded to the Cloud.
Axon cameras would be attached by clip, Velcro or magnet, while the BodyWorn cameras would be inserted into a pouch that could be sewed into the officers’ uniforms. Mattei said the Axon cameras are the size of a cigarette box while the BodyWorn cameras look like an iPhone.
The body cams can be turned on by tapping on them twice or with a wrist-worn device. They can also be set to turn on automatically when lights and sirens are activated or in certain geographic areas such as crime scenes and officer’s homes, said Kelley-Scott.
She added that officers have to tell the people they are being recorded.
The body cams will likely be presented to voters as a warrant article, said Town Manager Tom Holmes.
“I would think it would make your job easier,” said Weathers. “And it also may make the public think a little bit about their actions prior to doing it knowing that they are being recorded.”
But putting cameras in six cruisers and having 24 body cams would cost $229,000. They also could be leased for $45,860 over five years.
Providing cameras just for the officers but not the cruisers would cost $166,340, or $33,268 per year.
Mattei explained that the “push” for body cameras is driven by use of force complaints, though last year there were no such complaints against the Conway Police.
Officers are required to report to the brass any time they use any more force than “soft hand hand control” which might be guiding someone’s wrists into cuffs or guiding someone into a cruiser
Mattei said the department has added three new officers, Camden Clark, Dominic Knox and Margaret Ready, who started on Monday. Ready came to Conway Police from State Police Troop E, and she and another trooper, Hawley Rae, were involved in a use of force incident in May that became the subject of a viral video.
The video was made by motorist Jean Ronald Saint Preux. The video appeared to show Saint Preux, 34 of Albany, who is Black, being to be pulled by the troopers out of his car near Albany Town Hall on May 20.
The Attorney General’s Office in October said the troopers’ use of force was “legally justified” and did not violate Saint Preux’s civil rights in arresting him.
Mattei declined to comment on the St. Preux case.
Saint Preux, in October, pleaded guilty to disobeying an officer and was fined $620 and received 180 days in jail. Both were suspended for one year pending good behavior. He also was given a $74 fine after pleading guilty to having an uninspected vehicle.
The simple assault charge pertaining to Ready was placed on file while the one concerning Rae was dropped.
Following the incident, Sununu also created the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency, which in August released 48 recommendations for change in New Hampshire and one of which was the the commission encouraged all law enforcement agencies to use body cameras.
