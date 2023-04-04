Conway Liibrary to host school forum - David Smolen

Conway Public Library Director David Smolen, seen here at the deliberative portion of the Conway School District Meeting in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School on March 8, has put together a School Board Community Forum with the seven candidates seeking three three-year seats on the Conway School Board for Wednesday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — With town and school elections on Tuesday, voters will get their lone opportunity to see all seven Conway School Board candidates on the same stage on Wednesday night when the Conway Public Library hosts a School Board Community Forum from 6-7:30 p.m.

Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns are each vying for one of three three-year seats opening up on the board. Voting will take place this Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway.

