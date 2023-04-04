Conway Public Library Director David Smolen, seen here at the deliberative portion of the Conway School District Meeting in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School on March 8, has put together a School Board Community Forum with the seven candidates seeking three three-year seats on the Conway School Board for Wednesday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — With town and school elections on Tuesday, voters will get their lone opportunity to see all seven Conway School Board candidates on the same stage on Wednesday night when the Conway Public Library hosts a School Board Community Forum from 6-7:30 p.m.
Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns are each vying for one of three three-year seats opening up on the board. Voting will take place this Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway.
Incumbents Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca are not seeking reelection. Capozzoli, who has served for nine years, and Mosca, who is wrapping up a second three-year term, both announced last summer that they would not run again.
The third seat was originally held by Jessica Whitelaw, but she stepped down last summer due to work commitments. The sitting board was unable to choose a candidate to fill the seat, coming in deadlocked on votes which led to a stalemate.
Under RSA 671:33, with the board unable to fill the seat vacated, selectmen had to appoint someone to the post. Last September, selectmen tabbed DiGregorio from a field of six candidates that included Steve Angers, Clement, Jac Cuddy, Linda Burns and Gregory Stanley. Selectman Steve Porter made the motion. He, John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau voted for DiGregorio. Mary Carey Seavey was opposed, and David Weathers, the chairman, abstained.
Library Director David Smolen will serve as the moderator for the evening.
"Given that there are seven candidates running for three seats and all of the various issues facing the Conway School District, we thought it would be a good idea to have a forum where all the candidates are invited and have an opportunity to communicate with the voters,” he said Tuesday.
All seven candidates have accepted the invitation to attend.
The Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee held a school board candidate forum on March 20 at the Lobster Trap. DiGregorio, Hounsell, Lebel and Snow attended.
The format for Tuesday’s forum, which is open to the public and will be covered by Valley Vision (Chanel 3), will open with a brief welcome by Smolen followed by the introduction of the candidates and a brief biography on each.
Smolen will ask three questions to the candidates, who will have two minutes for their responses. The Sun has submitted three questions, too. Candidates will each have two minutes to answer them.
The audience will also have the opportunity to ask three questions of the seven candidates.
The forum is scheduled to conclude with each candidate being given two minutes for their closing remarks.
