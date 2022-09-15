Facilities Use Committee - Randy Davison

Conway School Board member Randy Davison was the lone holdout in a 5-1 vote to explore a joint maintenance agreement at the high school. (LLOYD JONES FILE PHOTO)

CONWAY — In somewhat of a surprise move, the Conway School Board voted 5-1 to explore a joint maintenance agreement for Kennett High School with the sending towns.

Randy Davison cast the lone dissenting vote. Davison, who served on the panel that decided last fall not to pursue a cooperative school district, wants no part of a JMA and refused to continue to sit on an ad-hoc committee to explore one.

