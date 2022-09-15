CONWAY — In somewhat of a surprise move, the Conway School Board voted 5-1 to explore a joint maintenance agreement for Kennett High School with the sending towns.
Randy Davison cast the lone dissenting vote. Davison, who served on the panel that decided last fall not to pursue a cooperative school district, wants no part of a JMA and refused to continue to sit on an ad-hoc committee to explore one.
A JMA is a contract where the towns involved decide to operate a school jointly. Conway would lease Kennett High under a JMA but retain ownership while governance would be shared among the participants.
If all eight towns agree to a JMA, a separate SAU (SAU 302) would be formed, as mandated by the state Department of Education. A JMA board with 16 members (two from each town) would handle operation issues such as heating, as well as curriculum, contact negotiations, hiring and student discipline.
Davison was adamant that it’s a bad idea. “I see no benefit for Conway to do this. The biggest con that I see is that you have to develop and formulate another SAU. … That adds another layer of — I call it bureaucracy,” he said.
Davison explained that just as non-elected school board members do not have a vote on the SAU 9 budget, that would be the case for the high school budget under a JMA.
“There’s really no annual meeting. The budget is much like an SAU budget, only members of the JMA board actually see it and vote on it,” he said. “I think Jackson (board member Jerry Dougherty) was very adamant about why are we spinning our tires on this, it’s not going to happen.”
“We really need to review what we need to do here. Do we need to formulate another layer of bureaucracy? Do we need to negotiate additional contracts? Do we need to come up with more policies? Do we have to have another SAU? …We should really be reviewing existing contracts and looking at what’s the best option for the sending schools that are coming to this district,” Davison said.
Mark Hounsell, who served as chair of the Cooperative District Planning Board, said, “Board member Davison gave us a pretty good perfunctory explanation of the cons.
“(But) this is just another option. My take on it, there’s probably a good chance that no one would want to do it, but I think there’s something to leave no stone unturned when you’re making decisions like this.”
Hounsell said the district needs to be proactive about school choice.
“The order of the day right now is choice in education,” he said. “We’re seeing that from the legislation, we’re seeing that from parents, and we’ve seen it from charter schools. We’re starting to see that schools, to have students, have to be competitive in their delivery of the curriculum and their extra-curricular activity. You have to become the school of choice. The monopoly, if you will, is disappearing.”
Board member Joe Mosca was concerned about a JMA for the high school and its budget not falling under the review of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee. He was also concerned about how state adequacy funds would be allocated under a JMA.
“How much of it goes to the JMA and how much of it goes to the other schools?” he asked and added: “So even if we went the route of a JMA for the high school, we will still have to have tuition contracts for the middle school and elementary schools. I guess to Randy’s point, why go that route? I’m not opposed to looking into it more, but my initial reaction is I don’t think it’s the way we want to go.”
“There’s something to be said, for going with your gut,” Hounsell replied. “But if you’ve got options that you can look at that don’t really give you a stomachache, why not ignore your gut and do a little extra work?”
Michelle Capozzoli, chair of the school board, asked members what they wanted to take for the next step. “Do want to explore or move on to the tuition contracts?”
Davison tried to make a motion to move on to exploring the tuition contracts but did not get a second. “I do believe that the JMA is not in the best interest of the sending districts or in Conways,” he said. “We should be looking at what we need to do with the area tuition agreements.”
He said: “You will be putting someone else on the committee then, because I’m not in favor.”
Mosca made a motion, which Capozoli seconded, to “explore a JMA” and “to let the committee do its work and come back to us with something that needs to be done rather quickly.”
“Someone else will be going on this committee, and they can study and read Chapter 194, school district section 194:21, and have fun,” Davison said.
“You’ve made it perfectly clear that you do not want to be on that committee,” Capozzoli responded, “so we will make sure that you are not on it.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the committee will have three members from each town. Hounsell and Mosca agreed to represent Conway and the board will seek another member, possibly from the Municipal Budget Committee.
