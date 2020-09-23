JACKSON — Ed Butler has done a lot for his community over the 12 years he has served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Thursday, the community will do something for the Hart’s Location resident — honor him with a tribute at the Snowflake Inn in Jackson from 5-7 p.m.
The event, organized by Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and Chis McAleer (D-Jackson, who is running for Butler’s District 7 seat), is open to everyone.
“We’re expecting a really good crowd,” Burroughs said Wednesday. “(District 1 Executive Councilor) Mike Cryans (D-Hanover) is going to be here, and (Congressman) Chris Pappas is sending someone to represent him.”
Burroughs said masks must be worn and people need to bring their own seats and beverages to the outside event.
Butler, 70, made the decision not to seek a seventh term in the floterial district, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth, last spring.
"It has been my honor to serve as the representative from Carroll County District 7,” Butler said by phone from his home and business, the Notchland Inn in Hart’s Location, on Wednesday. “It has been challenging work but also a labor of love, and I’ve learned a ton.”
McAleer and former rep. Norman Tregenza (R-Bartlett), are vying to fill the seat, which will be decided in the general election Nov. 3.
Burroughs, who is seeking a second term as the representative from Carroll County District I, which covers Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson, is being challenged by Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett) for the seat.
Burroughs is proud to call Butler a friend and a mentor.
“Ed had been a tremendous mentor to me and others,” she said. “I don’t think people realize what a key role he has played in the legislature during his 12 years of service. He became a committee chair (Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee) in just his second term, which is unheard of. You usually need to be there 10 years before you’re even considered for a chairmanship.”
She added: ”We’re really going to miss his intellect — he’s a smart, smart guy. He’s always the adult in the room. At the (Carroll) County Delegation, where things could get heated, he always looked at both sides of an issue. He’s a role model. His leaving is a real loss.”
Rep. Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway), who is not seeking a second term in Carroll County District 2, had nothing but praise for Butler.
“He has been an incredible asset to our valley for such a long time,” said Kanzler. “Whenever I had questions or concerns in Concord I turned to Ed and he would immediately get me in touch with the right person.”
Burroughs said two tools Butler possessed in his political tool bag were kindness and respect.
“I think both of those are underrated in this day and age,” she said.
Butler and Les Schoof, his husband, both plan to attend Thursday’s event.
“It’s very sweet of them to do this,” said Butler of Burroughs and McAleer.
“This is a time for a change, certainly in this time of COVID-19,” Butler said. “We have lots of changes in our world, and right now I need to concentrate on keeping our business afloat.”
As for what he’ll miss the most in Concord, Butler was quick to say, “the challenge.”
“There is so much good that can be done,” he said. “I am very much happy and proud to have been a part of the process.”
Butler was first elected in 2006, and began his first term in 2007. He was defeated in the Republican tsunami of 2010 but was elected back into office in 2014.
During his years at the State House, he has fought for a liberal agenda that has included transgender and gay rights, small business, affordable housing and health care. He also fought to legislate short-term rentals.
“I think we did a lot,” Butler said. “The LBGTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) achievements over the years are part of what I’m most proud of — civil unions, marriage equality and finally outlawing convergent therapy.
“I’m also very proud of the work in creating the Auto Dealers Bill of Rights, along with working on the Affordable Care Act transition.”
Butler also played a role in presidential politics, including serving Hillary Clinton’s county chairman and was the first state representative to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president in 2019.
“There’s definitely been a lot of fun moments,” he said.
He added: “I’m not going away. I like to do community work and will continue to do that in some capacity. I think you’ll see me still involved.”
