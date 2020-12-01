CONWAY — Faced with the prospect of a $2 million increase to the 2021-22 operating budget, Superintendent Kevin Richard asked the Conway School Board for direction on how members would like to proceed.
Board members, who are preparing to finalize a budget to present to voters next April, responded with deas that included closing an elementary school, relocating the district's sixth-graders to Kennett Middle School and even eliminating bus transportation to and from Kennett High School.
“I was a little surprised by the ideas,” Richard said by phone Nov. 24, the day after meeting with the board via Zoom. “I thought we might be asked to look at efficiencies in staffing. ... Obviously, we can look at all of the things the board suggested, but none of those can be done overnight.”
The first draft of the budget unveiled Nov. 9 reflects a $2.1 million increase over last year, or just shy of a 6 percent jump, and this doesn’t take into account any warrant articles, including possibly more than $1 million to replace all of the windows at Kennett High School.
The 2020-21 budget approved by voters last June was $36,185,460, which was down from $36,725,756 the prior year.
This year, the chief culprit for the increase is a $1.1 million jump in salaries, from $14,839,177 to $15,987,037, Richard said. This includes a $532,104 increase in the salary line for Kennett High and a $366,957 bump at Kennett Middle School.
The Conway Education Association (teachers union) is heading into the second year of a three-year contract, with this year seeing $600,000 more for salaries.
“The administrators have provided a needs-based budget and are looking to move it forward, but it’s a pretty big increase,” said Richard.
“My gut reaction at our last meeting was we needed to cut at least $1 million,” said board member Joe Mosca. “I'll be the first one to bring up looking at the closing of an elementary school, because if we can't do something, then that's something that has to be discussed."
He added: “If we can't get numbers down, what do we do? We can't get the number down enough then our only option would be to close an elementary school. And I know nobody wants to do that, but the elephant in the room, it has to be done.”
Board Chairman Joe Lentini said: “I think Mr. Mosca is correct. I think we need to bring back the committee that was looking at what are the metrics for potentially closing an elementary school and start to work the numbers.”
He added: “It's not just because of the money. It's the decreasing enrollment that we're seeing. And with the cost of housing in our area and young families not moving into the area, I think that's something we're going to have to look at."
Board member Randy Davison said the board needs to look at making the middle school a 6-8 grade campus rather than the current 7-8 grade configuration.
“The sustainability of two grades at that huge building, and the numbers have fallen and the (cost) percentages have gone up, that does concern me,’ he said.
Board member Michelle Capozzoli agreed.
“Closing an elementary school — I think if you're going to look at one, you need to look at closing the elementary school and as well as looking at expanding the middle school to include the sixth grade,” she said. “It's going back and looking at data, and when do we make that decision?
Davison also asked his colleagues to ponder a different idea, cutting bus transportation. “The State of New Hampshire only requires K-8 transportation,” he said. “The amount of students that drive to this high school is huge. ... I don't know how much it would save us but I’d just like people to ponder that idea.”
Capozzoli responded: "Randy, to your point about transportation, I do understand. I just worry about those kids that don't have the ability to get transportation at the higher grades and getting them into the classroom. … The other side of that coin is the fact that that we may not have students attending and that worries me.”
“Is this any help at all, Mr. Richard?” Lentini asked the superintendent.
“You've given a little bit of direction,” Richard said. “I mean, we can take a look at how much it would be to close an elementary school and what that would provide in savings.
He added: "It's just, you know, there comes a time where I don't want to be pressured at the last minute to make bad decisions regarding budgets. And the more lead time that we can have, the more thoughtful we can be as to how we're going to address this.”
