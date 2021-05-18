ALBANY — No one was injured Monday when a fire caused by a discarded cigarette caused damage to property at Huttopia campground, the Conway Village fire chief said in a press release Tuesday.
Just after 2 p.m. Monday, Chief Steve Solomon said Conway Fire was dispatched to a brush fire at Huttopia White Mountains, a seasonal "glamping" resort located at 57 Pine Knoll Road in Albany.
"The fire was moving slowing through the woods and had already burned down one platform tent at the time of dispatch," said Solomon.
"The smoke could be seen by responders from as far north as Bald Hill Road, prompting a request for mutual aid prior to arrival on scene."
Solomon said he arrived first and found another platform tent starting to burn. The fire had moved into the woods between the campground, which is situated on Iona Lake, and Route 16.
Conway Village Fire Department requested mutual aid from Tamworth, Madison, and Center Ossipee with station coverage for Conway Village provided by the North Conway Fire Department.
"The fire was contained at 3.5 acres and burned two platform tents," said Solomon.
Firefighters were out of the woods by 6:45 p.m. Monday.
Solomon and State Forest Protection Bureau Forest Ranger Tom Trask determined the fire was caused by "a carelessly discarded cigarette butt."
"With the woods as dry as they are this spring, extra caution must be taken, and simple things like discarding smoking material or a poorly running piece of yard equipment can lead to fires," said Solomon.
