BARTLETT — Among incumbents who held onto their seats, Gene Chandler, the longest-serving current selectman in the Mount Washington Valley, won another three-year term on Tuesday, a day when non-SB 2 towns held traditional meetings.
Chandler, who has been a town selectman for 47 years, withstood a challenge by Ray Hodgkins, a retired Army colonel, winning 360-226.
“I’m very happy and want to thank all the people who have and continue to support me,” Chandler said Wednesday. “And the ones who didn’t, I will try harder to earn your support.”
Chandler and supporters held signs across from the Glen Fire Station throughout Tuesday.
“I think things have been running well and the taxes are pretty low,” he said. “We’ll carry on the way we have been trying to do the best for the people of Bartlett. With the (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s been a difficult two years. I think people, realize we did the best we could during those years. We all hope better days are ahead.”
All was not lost for Hodgkins, however, as he won a three-year seat on the town’s zoning board of adjustment. He and incumbent Julia King were unopposed.
The following is a recap of voting from across the county.
MADISON
Former selectman John Arruda narrowly edged political newcomer Adam Price 291-279.
“It was a good race and I was thrilled to death that Adam stepped up to the plate,” said Arruda. “I took a year off for medical reasons and decided to come back. So I’m back.”
Price won’t ask for a recount. “I have complete confidence in the election officials and our system,” said Price.
In a race for two three-year seats on the Madison School Board, incumbents Jim Curran and Sarah DeMartino won re-election. Curran topped the three-candidate field with 367 votes, followed by DeMartino, 334; and Susan Hirtle, 202.
There were 613 ballots cast. In 35 years of being moderator, Geroge Epstien had never seen the town run out of machine ballots on a local election.
Five hundred ballots were ordered.
“It’s some kind of record, I’m sure because we used all the ballots that I ordered,” said Clerk Mike Brooks. “But we are well within the law because we’ve made photocopies of the election day ballots and all those photocopies will have to be counted and tabulated by hand. We never had to do that before.”
The deliberative portion of town meeting will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, in the Noyes Auditorium.
Voters will be asked to decide 27 warrant articles, including Article 9, which seeks $1,592,430 for general government. The article is supported 7-0 by the advisory budget committee and 3-0 by selectmen.
EATON
In the lone contested race, voters here decided it doesn’t matter where Chris Kennedy lives, they want him to serve on the school board. Kennedy, the incumbent held off the challenge by former board member Nella Thompson, winning 93-20.
Kennedy sold his house in 2020 and has been delayed in building a new one on land his family purchased. He hopes to have a modular home built this summer.
He had been staying with relatives in Freedom and Fryeburg, Maine. Thompson believes Kennedy should live in the town he serves.
Both the town moderator and selectmen along with the Secretary of State’s Office said Kennedy was not violating any rules.
Incumbent Ed Reilly was unopposed for another three-year selectmen’s term, and all five zoning amendments passed by wide margins.
FREEDOM: In the lone contested race for two three-year planning board seats, Anne Cunningham topped the field with 167 votes, while Brian Taylor claimed the third seat with 156 votes, and Linda Mailhot came up short with 99.
All nine of the zoning articles were approved by wide margins.
There were 241 votes cast from the 1,172 on the checklist (a 20 percent voter turnout). Five new voters registered on election day.
Town meeting is Saturday at 9 a.m. at Freedom Elementary.
Voters will be asked to decide 38 warrant articles, including Article 11, the proposed town budget of $3,002,663 (up from $2,848,118 this past year).
OSSIPEE
Only one of two incumbents held onto planning board seats on Tuesday. Incumbent Sharon “Sharie” Cohen was elected to another three-year term with 217 votes, while fellow incumbent Condict Billings came up short in his re-election bid with 176 votes, falling to Donna Sargent, who was second with 202.
Town Meeting was Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
TAMWORTH
There were three contested races Tuesday.
On the town ballot, four candidates — John Szczesny, Nicholas Grant, Sheldon Perry and Whipple D. Roberts — ran for the two three-year seats on the planning board.
Perry, an incumbent, topped the field with 278 votes, while Grant, who was appointed to a seat, was second with 225 votes, followed by Roberts, 95; and Szczesny, 68.
On the school ballot, Eleanor Elbert topped Lorna Gordon 197-105 for a one-year term as school clerk, while Jill Drew beat Gordon for a one-year term as school treasurer 257-55.
Town meeting was held Wednesday night.
ALBANY
There were no contested races. Elected to office were Ed Alkalay, town moderator, two years; Jennifer Spofford, selectman, three years; Kelly Robitaille, selectman, one year; Sandra Vizard, town clerk/tax collector, two years; Kathleen Carrier, treasurer, two years; Colleen Cormack, cemetery trustee and trustee of trust funds, both three-year terms; Megan Baily, trustee of trust funds, two years; Paula Vaughan, supervisor of the checklist, six years; and Cindy Carboni, supervisor of checklist, one year.
On the school ballot, Tim Sorgi and Curtis Coleman were elected to three- and one-year terms on the school board, respectively; Ed Alkalay, school moderator, one year; and Ann Merrow, treasurer, one year.
CHATHAM
At school meeting, voters approved all eight articles, including Article 6, the school budget, $925,000 (the current budget is $924,255).
HART’S LOCATION
While there were no contested races, there was still a strong turnout for the annual school meeting according to Superintendent Kevin Richard.
Voters approved four articles, including the proposed operating budget of $99,253 (down from $168,106 last year due to a drop in students attending schools), along with adding $8,000 to the special ed trust fund and $4,000 to the tuition trust fund.
JACKSON
There were no contested races on either the Jackson school or town ballots. Winning election were Barbara Campbell, selectman, three years; Chris McAleer, trustee of trust funds, three years; Jerry Dougherty III, town moderator, two years; Michelle Phillips, supervisor of the checklist, six years; Alicia Hawkes, trustee of cemeteries, three years; and Laurel Smith and Fred Tompkins, library trustees, three years.
On the school ballot it was Jerry Dougherty IV, school board, three years; Gino Funicella, school clerk, one year; and Sasha Tracey, school moderator, one year.
WOLFEBORO
Incumbent Brad Harriman successfully topped Jody Persson 1,141 to 455 for another three-year term as selectman.
In two contested library trustee races, incumbent Nancy Bell defeated Phyllis Tessier 1,039 to 350 for the three-year term, while fellow incumbent Deborah Long-Smith edged Rhoni Harding 845 to 601.
Incumbent Sarah Silk won another three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment with 960 votes to top Charles Sumner, 238, and Daniel Stander, Jr., 163.
In other voting, townspeople overwhelmingly supported the $6,972,951 for the replacement and expansion of the Pop Wahlen Ice Arena 1,221 to 568. The vote required 60 percent support (at least 1,073 votes) for passage.
Clerk Pat Waterman said 35 percent of the registered voters (1,810 out of 5,201) cast ballots Tuesday.
Voters also approved a number of big-dollar warrant articles, including No. 15 which sought $1,680,000 to replace the Mill Street Sewer Pump Station (1,423 to 306); No. 16, sought $1,470,000 for water treatment plant and system upgrades (1,511 to 227); No 17, sought $722,610 for water main upgrades (1,550 to 200); and No. 18, the operating budget of $29,511,151 (approved 1,202 to 522).
SANDWICH
There were no contested races on the school and town ballots, but Gregg Rogers ran a successful write-in campaign for an empty seat as a library trustee. Eve Porter-Zukerman, who was on the ballot, got 352 votes, while 119 people wrote in Rogers.
Both zoning questions passed by landslide margins.
TUFTONBORO
Robert Murray beat Lloyd Wood 373 to 127 to win a three-year seat on the board of selectmen. Incumbent William Marcussen did not seek re-election.
Town Meeting was Wednesday night.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.