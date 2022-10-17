DOVER — On Saturday, Oct. 15, at approximately 10:33 a.m., there was a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 16 southbound in the area of mile marker 7, just north of the Dover Toll Plaza. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. There was active construction occurring in the area of the crash and the vehicles involved were at the beginning of a lane closure when they collided.
The first vehicle involved was a Subaru WRX sedan, driven by Christos Kolegue-Spalaris, age 24, of Newfields, who also had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle with him. As Kolegue-Spalaris approached the vehicles in front of him, he did not appear to slow down for the traffic backup and crashed into the back of a Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Ann Mayranen, 57, of Sanbornville. This caused the Chrysler to crash into a GMC Yukon, driven by Christopher Ellis, 41, of Dover. The Yukon then crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Renee Cooper, 54, of Somersworth..
The operator of the Chrysler, Mayranen, sustained serious injuries due to the crash and needed to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she is now stable. Kolegue-Spalaris was transported to Wentworth Douglas Hospital, along with his juvenile passenger for precautionary reasons. Both have since been released.
The operators of the Yukon and the Equinox were medically cleared on scene.
New Hampshire State Police Troop A was assisted with this incident by Dover Fire and Rescue, Dover Police and the Department of Transportation.
To process the scene, Route 16 south was shut down for approximately 45 minutes.
Distraction appears to be a factor in the crash; however, all aspects of this case remain under investigation.
State police ask that anyone who may have information pertaining to the incident to contact the investigating trooper, Trooper Seth Parker at seth.w.parker@dos.nh.gov.
