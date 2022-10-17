crash

Vehicles involved in Saturday’s crash north of the Dover Toll Plaza are seen on southbound Route 16. Four vehicles collided and two were hurt in the crash in a construction zone. (STATE POLICE PHOTO)

DOVER — On Saturday, Oct. 15, at approximately 10:33 a.m., there was a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 16 southbound in the area of mile marker 7, just north of the Dover Toll Plaza. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. There was active construction occurring in the area of the crash and the vehicles involved were at the beginning of a lane closure when they collided.

The first vehicle involved was a Subaru WRX sedan, driven by Christos Kolegue-Spalaris, age 24, of Newfields,  who also had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle with him. As Kolegue-Spalaris approached the vehicles in front of him, he did not appear to slow down for the traffic backup and crashed into the back of a Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by Ann Mayranen, 57, of Sanbornville. This caused the Chrysler to crash into a GMC Yukon, driven by Christopher Ellis, 41, of Dover. The Yukon then crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Renee Cooper, 54, of Somersworth..

