CONWAY — Starting Point’s candlelight vigil last Thursday in North Conway’s Schouler Park brought together about 25 people to try to end domestic violence. For 40 years, Starting Point, based in North Conway, has been providing shelter, legal help and many other services to victims of domestic violence.
Starting Point Director Deborah Weinstein told the crowd: “Virginia Slims had an ad in the 1970s — ‘You’ve come a long way, baby,’ to which we at Starting Point would reply, ‘We haven’t come that far, and don’t call me baby.’”
She went on: “But tonight it does feel as though we have come a long way, at least in creating awareness, not only as to why we shouldn’t refer to women as ‘babies,’ but also in recognizing that to reduce violence in our community we must address the issues as a community. For there to be true healing, we must let victims know that they are not alone and that we stand with them here tonight, just as Starting Point does every day in courtrooms, at the hospital, at the community advocacy center, at the schools, in Concord, supporting victims, their children and legislation at every turn.”
She added that the organization itself as come a long way, from starting in a volunteer’s basement to a brand-new advocacy center at Pleasant St. in Conway. The agency is holding a ribbon-cutting and tours of the center on Oct. 21, beginning at noon.
“From our new home,” Weinstein said, “we envision reaching from awareness into action. That’s what today is about.
“Creating a place and a guide for the next 40 years, not only for our victims to get the support they deserve but for the community to gather and initiate action that will reduce domestic violence and create a safe place for all of us to work, live and play,” she said.
Raetha Stoddard, Starting Point’s outreach and prevention specialist who organized the event, said, “I hope this will be an annual gathering and we will grow in numbers and awareness as we move into the next 40 years.”
The candlelight vigil, which also marks October as Domestic Violence Month, featured speakers from the organization, the Carroll County Attorney’s Office and representatives from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.).
The event began just after dark by the flagpole as a volunteer handed out electric “candles” to participants and Annie Provenzano led a guided meditation.
Provenzano encouraged people to remember what brought them to the event and what they hope to bring forth into the world as a result of it. She asked them to think of victims of domestic violence and their families and “set an intention for tonight and for weeks to come.”
“I like to think of an intention as something you do, an idea that you have of a way that you want to be or something that you want to do in the world,” Provenzano said. “It’s something that you set with your heart rather than your head, kind of like a goal that you set with a full heart.”
Stoddard said the staff and volunteers had written down action steps that people could sign as pledges to help work to end domestic violence. Those steps include being a voice for justice, learning the signs of domestic violence and speaking up for victims.
“As Starting Point advocates we are often applauded for the work that we do in a way that conveys that the work is very difficult,” Stoddard said, and while conceding the work can be difficult, frustrating and sometimes heartbreaking, she added, “The truth is most days there’s great joy in the work that we do.”
She said, “What we do on a regular basis is pretty common — we care. And in caring, we do what good friends do, and it’s not at all difficult. We listen, we help, we try and we try again to make a difference.”
In asking people to sign a pledge, Stoddard said, she was inviting them to join in caring. She also encouraged people to stay and talk to staff and volunteers, “because we really are looking for your help in charting our next steps.”
Heather Pierson of Conway was one of the many people who signed a pledge and had her picture taken to support the pledge project.
Pierson has been volunteering with Starting Point for about three years though much of the volunteer work was suspended for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she is looking forward to getting back to volunteering soon.
Pierson said, “I volunteer because I think volunteering to help victims and survivors of domestic violence is essential for the health and well-being of a community.”
Following the meditation, the group then walked from the park down the sidewalk to the gazebo on the North Conway Community Center property.
There speakers such as Victoria Laracy offered messages of hope.
Laracy read a letter from Pappas, thanking Starting Point for its work and for holding the vigil.
Pappas wrote: “As we remember the lives we’ve lost to domestic violence we must rededicate ourselves to our shared goal of building a community where the continuation of domestic violence is never tolerated.”
Chuck Henderson read a letter from Shaheen, who also thanked Starting Point for its work and said events like the vigil are “critically important” in battling domestic violence.
She wrote: “By raising awareness of these crimes and giving those who have suffered a platform by which to speak out, we can unite communities with a shared conviction to prevent them from happening. Letting victims know they are believed and not alone is a crucial first step toward stopping domestic violence once and for all.”
Attorney Christopher Mignanelli of the Carroll County Attorney’s Office’s Domestic Violence Unit said he believes the vigil served as an important event to let survivors know they’re being heard and that the problems of domestic violence are being taken seriously.
The Domestic Violence Unit started about a year and a half ago, Mignanelli said.
“We deal a lot with survivors at the Domestic Violence Unit. It’s so great that every day we know that we have a service that we can rely on that is going to help them, that for the past 40 years has been stepping up to be a voice for them to give them resources. The work we do over at the Carroll County Attorney’s Office would not be possible without Starting Point.”
