Tom Buco 2323

Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) testifies in Concord about the bill he sponsored, HB 480, Friday before the N.H. House Public Works and Highways Committee. Immediately behind him is Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli, who testified against the bill. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

CONWAY — A bill to have the state put a traffic light instead of a roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (U.S. Route 302) was heard by the House Public Works and Highways Committee on Friday. The committee is chaired by state Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom).

HB 480 was filed by state Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway). The bill was supported by residents and truckers but was opposed by the town and the DOT.

