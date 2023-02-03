Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) testifies in Concord about the bill he sponsored, HB 480, Friday before the N.H. House Public Works and Highways Committee. Immediately behind him is Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli, who testified against the bill. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)
CONWAY — A bill to have the state put a traffic light instead of a roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (U.S. Route 302) was heard by the House Public Works and Highways Committee on Friday. The committee is chaired by state Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom).
HB 480 was filed by state Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway). The bill was supported by residents and truckers but was opposed by the town and the DOT.
“This intersection is scheduled to be rebuilt because there have been many accidents there,” said Buco, adding that East Conway Road is an industrial corridor.
“After going out of our way to make this area zoned industrial, it (a roundabout) doesn’t make sense,” Buco said.
Last year, truckers performed demonstrations where they drove their trucks and large trailers around the roundabouts at the North-South Road, and it didn’t go well, said Buco.
“The lowboy (a type of trailer) was was snapping and popping,” said Buco. “It’s going to cause traffic to back up in every direction.”
Redstone Fire Chief Neil Henry was concerned about hazmat accidents where an oil truck could roll over on the roundabout. “I really don’t want to have to do the paperwork on anything like that,” said Henry.
Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli spoke against the bill.
“This intersection has been very problematic; we have had dozens of accidents and several fatalities,” said DegliAngeli. “This legislation is an end run, it’s an attempt to change the outcome of the process.”
DegliAngeli said the lowboy trailer used in the demo would not normally be allowed to go on those roundabouts. He added the truck and trailer were able to go through the roundabouts easily.
He also said the roundabout on U.S. 302 would be larger than the ones on the North-South Road.
Bill Oldenburg of DOT added that the curb the trucks went over in the demonstrations is a truck apron and is intended that trucks would go over it and cars would not.
Rep. Jim Fedolfi (R-Hillsborough) suggested perhaps a temporary light could be installed, but DegliAngeli didn’t see the point of the test.
Jeff Burke, owner of a quarry on East Conway Road, was among the speakers who suggested that the proposed roundabout be large enough so that it wouldn’t put substantial wear on the trucks and trailers.
“We’re putting a pile of big trucks through there,” said Burke. “If we can’t get a big enough roundabout, then we need to go with a traffic signal.”
Last May, DOT engineers presented the concept of a roundabout in Conway. They said the goal is to make the intersection safer while still moving traffic.
A couple from New Bedford, Mass., died in a crash there in 2018.
