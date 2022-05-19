KEENE — “Do you know what the name of this gun is? It’s called the Judge. Ironic, huh?” Armando Barron said to Jonathan Amerault while pointing his .45 caliber revolver at him.
The final bloody moments of Amerault’s life were detailed Wednesday as Britany Barron took the stand to testify against her husband, Armando, who is on trial for first-degree murder.
Armando Barron had beaten his wife and broke her nose the night of Sept. 19, 2020, after he found a text conversation between her and Amerault on her phone.
Armando then lured Amerault to a secluded area of Annett Wayside Park in Rindge where he beat, stomped and tortured the younger man. All while Britany Barron was forced to watch.
She broke down on the witness stand in Cheshire County Superior Court while describing the exchange between her husband and the co-worker she had been flirting with.
“Look at her, look at her. Do you still think she’s pretty?” Armando had said, motioning to his bloodied and battered wife, whose eyes were swollen and nose was broken.
“Jon looked at me, he said, ‘Yeah, I do,’” Britany testified.
Armando Barron is charged with first-degree murder for killing Amerault. His defense rests on blaming his wife for the slaying, though his defense team has not offered any motive to back up that claim.
The Barrons were living in Jaffrey with Armando’s mother and stepfather, and the couple’s three young children. Armando did not work but home-schooled the kids. She worked at Teleflex Medical, often getting dropped off and picked up by her husband.
At some point in the summer of 2019, Armando Barron did something to lose his wife’s trust, she said. The exact details are sealed, but by 2020 she wanted out. A week before the murder, she went to her husband to tell him she wanted a divorce.
“I told him I wasn’t in love with him anymore. I thought we were really good parents together, but romantically it wasn’t working,” she said.
Armando, the man she’d been married to since she was 18, then beat and strangled her past consciousness in their bedroom, she said. After that beating he started to calm down.
“I thought I could slap some sense into you,” he said.
Britany Barron offered to keep the family together, saying she would live with their daughters in the home and continue to pay expenses, but she had to get out of the marriage.
“I told him I can’t be with him,’” she testified.
As the marriage was breaking up, she was starting a romantic friendship with Amerault, the young engineer she teasingly called “Abercrombie.”
“I thought he looked like a model,” she said. “I thought he was an intern (at first). I didn’t know he was an engineer.”
In the days after the beating, she started working with Amerault on a project. During this week their friendship blossomed. Amerault’s friend, Austin Zuercher testified Tuesday that his friend was lonely and eager to be in a relationship.
Britany Barron and Amerault hung out one day after work at MacDowell Dam in Peterborough. During this conversation she said she could only offer him friendship, since she was married. She did say she wanted to get to know him better, and they shared an awkward kiss. The next day they saw each other at work and on break kissed again.
She said Amerault was nice and kind outside of work. “Seeing him outside of work I was like, ‘Wow, you’re really cool. You’re a really cool guy,’” she said.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, he texted plans to meet with her at a park while she was with her daughters. Britany texted back that was not possible, since she did not want her daughters to tell Armando. Amerault texted, “We can teach them to keep secrets."
“You’re bad,” she texted back with a heart-eye emoji.
It was that heart-eye emoji and some sexual themed text that set off Armando when he checked his wife’s phone that day. He exploded and beat and strangled his wife. Though she screamed, no one came to her aid, she said.
Armando shouted at his children to go see their grandmother in the other side of their Main Street duplex. He got the Judge .45 caliber revolver and repeatedly shoved it in her mouth, she said.
“You know you’re gonna die tonight, right?” Armando said.
Armando then drove her to Annett Wayside Park. During the drive, he asked her how many times they kissed, and Britany Barron testified that she lied, and told her husband about one kiss.
Once there, he used her phone to lure Amerault to the park, and there he beat and stomped him. During the beating, he asked Amerault how many times he kissed his wife, and Amerault told him that it was two kisses.
Angered by his wife's lie, Armando then tried to get Britany to kill Amerault, forcing the gun in her hand, making her step on Amerault’s neck and then forcing her to slice his wrists.
Finally, Armando shoved Amerault into the back of his own Subaru and put his wife into the front driver’s seat.
“You know, I’m going to let you live,” Armando said, according to the testimony. Then he pointed the gun at Amerault, who begged for his life.
“I guess that makes both of us liars,” Armando said before shooting the Judge three times, she testified.
Britany Barron’s testimony lasted most of the day and included details about the long drive up to the Atkinson Gilmanton Academy Grant near the Maine border, where she was forced to cut the head off Amerault’s body.
The cross examination by public defender Meredith Lugo was just starting at the end of the court’s day. That cross-examination was expected to resume Thursday before the court broke for the week. The trial will restart again on Monday.
