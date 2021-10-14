CONWAY — A month after choosing not to participate in a state Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education initiative that would have provided free COVID-19 testing for students and staff within the Conway School District and with coronavirus cases on the rise, the Conway School Board reversed course Monday night.
The board voted 6-0 to support the Safer at School Screening (SASS) Program. Superintendent Kevin Richard asked the board to revisit the program under his board report on Monday. He sees the program “as one more tool in the district’s toolbox when it comes to containing the pandemic.
“As you are quite aware the number (of COVID-19 cases) are the highest that they have been in Carroll County in two years,” he said. “And that’s no surprise. We have been managing quite well up to this point with students in school. We do have, as of last week, a cluster at the high school. And it was a result of an athletic team.
Richard added: “We’ve had five cases and are working with the Department of Public Health. They’ve identified this as a cluster.” Richard said that means “there’s a strong likelihood connection that because of an activity” the virus is spreading.
Richard said Thursday there have been more than 10 positive cases of the virus this week including seven alone at the high school, increasing the likelihood that this will mark the most cases in a single week in the school district.
Had SASS been available at Kennett High, Richard believes it would have helped.
“We’d be able to test everybody on the football team, with permission, to really identify some of those asymptomatic pieces,” he said.
Richard invited Kennett High School nurse Pam Clay-Storm to provide to the meeting more information about the SASS program.
“The way I see SASS, and I could explain from the public health perspective, but it provides a choice for our families, it’s a solution, a focus that we can offer them, it’s free, it’s optional testing,” she said.
As to how SASS would have helped with the COVID-19 cases on the football team, she said the school district could have asked the SASS vendor to come on a weekly schedule to allow testing for individuals in a cohort.
“The virus spreads through a cohort at times, which is what’s caused this cluster to occur,” she said. “So identifying those individuals who may be infected, but not showing any symptoms would help slow the spread. So that would be one prong that we would have been able to utilize SASS in our current situation.”
Clay-Storm sees nothing but positives about being in the SASS program and called it a “proactive, preventative measure.”
“And it’s fully voluntary,” she said, adding, “Had we identified one of these cases, early on, we may have been able to prevent the situation we’re in now where we have, you know, five identified cases that we know.
Clay-Storm said SASS can provide testing for cohorts and ther families around day 5 after an exposure. “We want to contain it. We want not to have any more students have to miss more time in school because they are infected with the virus,” she said.
On Sept. 27, the board voted 3-1-3 not to pursue the SASS Program, which is currently being used in about 40 percent of Granite State schools, including the University of New Hampshire.
Board members Courtney Burke, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace voted down the initiative while Joe Lentini was in the minority and colleagues Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw abstained.
Pam Stimpson, director of special services of SAU 9, shared information about the initiative, which began last April. “This is a no-cost voluntary initiative from New Hampshire Public Health,” she said Monday. “And they’re looking to partner with schools throughout the state to bring free COVID testing to our schools for our students and our staff.” She said SASS can use to lessen the chances of spreading COVID-19 and help schools stay open for face-to-face learning.
Stimpson said the test results come back within 24 hours. She has been working with school nurses, N.H. Public Health along with partnering with the University of New Hampshire and Stewart’s Ambulance Services.
Monday, following Clay-Storm’s and Richard’s advocation for SASS, board members were receptive to the program.
“My concern was I didn’t fully understand it and I didn’t want it to be a thing that the school mandated,” said Davison. “I guess I would be for it if individuals can’t afford it and families need to have it completed in order to either get back on a team or into a building.”
He added: “It’s optional. It’s not required. It’s not mandated. So it’s a consideration that we put out there. It’s come to my attention that certain individuals cannot afford the fee. That’s something as a school, I think that we should allow because not everyone is on the same playing field.”
Testing is currently $135 for those not in the SASS program, which would perform the test at no charge to the individual.
“We do have a certain socio-economic grouping, and I would feel very good about helping them get what they need to make sure that they’re in classrooms,” said Capozzoli.
Davison, who was on the prevailing side of the Sept. 27 vote, made a motion to enlist in the SASS program. Capozzoli seconded the motion.
