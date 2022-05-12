CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted Monday night to extend 12 administrators’ contracts and approve a salary increase for most of them. The new salaries total $1,055,958, an increase of $27,723 over last year’s salaries.
Taken as a collective block under personnel, the 12 were unanimously approved 7-0 by the board, although its newest member, Cassie Capone, wanted a little clarity before signing off on raises.
“I don’t know what the reasons are (for the salary increases) or what the percentages are,” Capone said.
Superintendent Kevin Richard explained that as part of the evaluation process, there are 13 different criteria.
“It’s a points-based evaluation system,” he explained. “And, there are a number of criteria that they go through. There are 13 different qualifying statements. So it can range anywhere from 0 percent to 3 percent. I would say that there are differences in there. Not everybody gets 3 percent, which is the maximum, 2.5 percent, 2 percent and then down to zero, depending upon what their evaluations are.”
He added: “If you want more specifics, we can do that, but I just am careful about going over evaluations in public.”
“Probably for new board members that come on board, it would also probably be user-friendly if we include how many days (each administrator) works,” board member Randy Davison said.
“There are four who are year-round, and that’s Dale Anderson, Andy Grigel, Dick Doble and Kevin Carpenter,” Richard said. “The rest are on 220-day schedules.”
“If you ever have a question on any of this, you can always ask the chair (Michelle Capozolli) to bring it up in non-public,” said Davison.
“The other piece,” Capozzoli said, “is if you have questions, you can ask Kevin directly. When you go through your agenda and there are any questions that you are not clear about, you can contact him or me.”
The new one-year contracts and salaries kick in on July 1 and are in the 2022-23 Conway School District budget.
• Pine Tree School Principal Aimee Frechette will make $98,492 for a 220-day year. She has 18 years of experience in the district in education, according to the 2021 school report.
• John H. Fuller Elementary School Principal Danielle Nutting will make $92,587 for a 220-day year. She has been in the district for 17 years.
• Kennett High School Principal Kevin Carpenter will make $111,461 for a 260-day year. He has been in the district for three years and in education for seven.
• Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche will make $92,512 for a 220-day year. He has been in the district for 22 years and in education for 22.
• MWV Career and Technical Center Director Virginia Schrader will make $83,720 for a 220-day year. She has been in the district for 16 years and in education for 26.
• Kennett High School Assistant Principal Katy Meserve will make $90,341 for a 220-day year. She has been in the district for seven years and in education for 21.
• Student Advocate/Mount Washington Valley Academy Director Nicki Chewning will make $71,218 for a 220-day year. She has been in the district for four years and in education for 10.
• Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver will make $80,871, for a 220-day year. He has been in the district for nine years and in education for 22.
• Technology Coordinator Dale Anderson will make $91,929 for a 260-day year. He has been in the district for 17 years and in education for 38.
• Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel will make $97,167, for a 260-day year. He has been in the district for 26 years and in education for 43.
• Building Supervisor Richard Doble will make $51,759 for a 260-day year. He has been in the district for 5 years and in education for 23.5.
• Jennifer Murphy, KHS guidance director/counselor, will make $90,901 for a 220-day year. She has been in the district for 14 years and in education for 19.
All of the listed salaries exclude health and retirement benefits.
The board is in the process of advertising for a successor to Jason Robert as principal of Conway Elementary School. The deadline for applicants is May 27. The new principal will work a 220-day schedule.
After three years at the helm of Conway El, Robert is stepping down as principal at the end of this school year. He has accepted a position as assistant principal of the Lincoln-Woodstock (Lin-Wood) Public School, which is a K-12 school with 225 students. He will be the principal of the elementary school students in grades K-5.
