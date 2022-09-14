CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board voted 5-2 at their Sept. 8 meeting to require developers of a proposed rental housing complex at the site of Echo Computer Group at the Four Corners in Conway Village.
Hoping to avoid such a review, the developers said the footprint will remain the same as it is now for the complex at the corner of Washington Street and Route 16 across from the Conway Public Library.
Voting for site-plan review on a motion made by Mark Hounsell and seconded by alternate Steve Hartmann were Hounsell, Hartmann, alternate Ted Phillips, Erik Corbett and Eliza Grant. Opposed were chair Ben Colbath and vice chair Ailie Byers.
Steve Porter and Bill Barbin were absent.
Representing the owners, Prince and Neha Garg (alsoo owners/operators of Merrill Farm Resort of Conway) was Don Bouchard of Horizons Engineering of Conway.
Selectman John Colbath, chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals and father of Ben Colbath, told the board during public comment that the ZBA wasin favor of the project as it addresses the need for workforce housing.
But Hounsell raised the issue of whether the applicants had spoken with Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli about site impacts caused by the widening of Route 16 as part of the state's Main Street project.
Bouchard said he had not, while adding that the project would not impact the road widening project. Hounsell disagreed, and he and Hartmann swayed a majority of the others.
John Colbath said the 2.5-acre site is zoned commercial and underscored that although the Gargs told the ZBA in July that the 709-square-foot units are for workforce rentals the board needed to understand that under town zoning, short-term rentals are allowed in the commercial district.
Bouchard reiterated that the project will have 24-residential dwelling units, one unit for the manager and one unit for the Echo Group.
At the ZBA hearing, Prince Garg said they would all be long-term rentals and there would be a year-lease on all of them.
A condition of the special exception under town zoning is that 25 percent of all dwelling units be designated as full-time rental apartments.
Hounsell said after the meeting that regardless of the Gargs’ intent, under current town zoning in the commercial district, only six of the 24 units would have to be long-term rentals.
“It’s important to remember intent versus what is allowed,” Hounsell said.
Grant raised concerns at the meeting about abutters being notified of the project. Town Planning Director Jamel Torres and John Colbath said abutters were notified about the ZBA hearing but none showed up.
Grant said she still believed that abutters ought to be notified because of the change in use, going from office use to residential use.
The site, which is served by municipal water and sewer, at one point was the Conway Crossroads Shopping Center in the mid-1990s. Long ago, it was the location of the Samuel Thom house and became the Presidential Inn in 1916. The large, rambling inn was partially razed in 1971.
The Echo Group develops and implements software designed exclusively for behavioral health organizations.
The company, founded in 1981 by George Epstein, was originally based in Center Conway. Epstein remains chair. According to town assessing records, the property was purchased by Echo Consulting Services Inc. in May 2000 for $650,000 and sold to Garg Complex LLC on June 15 for $2.2 million.
Allan Normandin, CEO of The Echo Group, told the Sun Wednesday, "We have a one-year lease that expires in June 2023. We have roughly a dozen people who work in the building now, down from 50-60.
"The company continues to grow, but with people wanting to work from home we have had to be flexible to compete in this field, so we need about a third of the space," said Normandin.
Representing the Gargs in the purchase of the property was local Realtor Jim Doucette. Doucette told the Sun on Wednesday they were respectful of the planning board's decision but feels it is unfortunate that the workforce housing project is now being delayed from an engineering availability standpoint.
"We understand the board's concerns, but this sets the project back from a time perspective when the housing shortage is something that is pressing," said Doucette.
In other action at the board’s Sept. 8 meeting, the board unanimously approved, during site-plan review, a proposal by Bluebird Community Development LLC to convert a 1.5-story single-family home at 115 West Main St in Conway Village into a five-unit apartment.
Ben Colbath and fellow board members congratulated Grant (who recused herself), as well as Bluebird partner Kit Hickey and project consultant Kate Richardson of Bergeron Technical Services for providing affordable rental housing while preserving the integrity of the structure.
Also giving praise was John Colbath, who grew up on West Main Street and remembers it as the Franzi House, and Hounsell, who lived in the house for 20 years, raising his family there.
