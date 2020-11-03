CONWAY — Although President Donald Trump took a thumping at the polls statewide on Tuesday, the incumbents at the top of the ticket easily held onto their seats and were pronounced winners early Tuesday evening.
In Conway, Vice President Joe Biden tbeat Trump 3,321 to 2,386, which is a significant margin compared with 2016, when Hillary Clinton carried Conway with 2,696 votes to Trump's 2,196.
With The Associated Press calling the governor's race at 9 p.m., Chris Sununu was the only Republican to win among those at the top of the ballot.
In Conway, he easily beat the Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, 3,542 to 2,081.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, also heavily favored to win, in Conway beat Republican Corky Messner, 3,481 to 2,960.
And first-term Congressman Chris Pappas beat Republican challenger Matt Mowers in Conway, 3,208 to 2,319. Having recently moved to New Hampshire, both Messner and Mowers were seen as carpetbaggers, and were strong supporters of Trump.
With other Carroll County towns mostly hand-counting their ballots, none of those results could be reported by press time except Conway's.
Executive Council
In Conway, Democrat incumbent Michael Cryans narrowly beat Joe Kenney, 2,790 to 2,706.
Cryans was swept into office in the 2016 Blue Wave, ousting Kenney. This is highly partisan and geographical race as this district is the biggest in the state. Cryans lives on the western side of Route 93 and Kenney on the east.
State Senate
Though heavily favored Republican incumbent Jeb Bradley won in Conway, Democrat challenger Theresa Swanick put up solid results, losing by only 500 votes, 3,096 to 2,463.
Carroll County Commissioners
Two of the three seats on the board of commissioners were open. Again, in Conway only, Democrat Bob Pustell narrowly beat Republican Kim Tessari, 2,643 to 2,620 in District 2. In District 3, Democrat Chip Albee beat Republican Matthew Plache, 2,958 to 2,319. Albee is trying to reclaim a seat he lost in the Red Wave of 2010. This was the first race for the other three candidates.
State House District 2: Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hales Location (3 seats)
In Conway, Democrats Tom Buco, 2,601 votes, Steve Woodcock, 2,678, and Republican Karen Umberger, 2,444, beat Democrat Ellin Leonard, 2,365, and Republicans Frank McCarthy, 2,206, and Wendy Richardson, 2,167.
District 7: (floterial) Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hales Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth. (1 seat)
In Conway, Democrat Chris McAleer narrowly bested Republican Norman Treganza, 2,960 to 2,438. The seat was left open when six-term Democrat Ed Butler decided to not seek re-election.
