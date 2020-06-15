CONWAY — A peaceful crowd of approximately 100 protesters turned out for Sunday afternoon’s Black Lives Matter march in North Conway.
The march, which was organized by John Sparks of Freedom, started out from The Met Coffee House at Settlers Green at 1 p.m., then headed north along Route 16 to North Conway Village’s Schouler Park, with protesters lining both sides of Main Street after arriving just before 2 p.m.
The protest lasted about an hour.
According to Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei, there were no reports of any disturbances.
“There were no issues. Once again, we thank citizens for exercising their First Amendment rights,” Mattei said Monday.
Sparks, 42, is a construction worker and a member of the Northern New Hampshire Democratic Socialists of America.
The protest was the third such gathering in Conway since the May 25 death of African-American George Floyd while in the custody of four white police officers in Minneapolis. One of the officers involved has been charged with second-degree murder and three other officers were also fired and face felony charges.
On May 31, several hundred protesters held signs at the Four Corners in Conway Village for an event organized by Fiona Davis-Walsh of Albany.
Last Monday, an even larger protest attracted an estimated 500 people to Schouler Park and Main Street in North Conway Village.
During Sunday’s march, most passing vehicles seemed to be honking in support, though an unfriendly exchanged was witnessed between a woman on the back of a passing Harley-Davidson with Vermont plates and protesters.
While waiting for the light at Kearsarge Road and Main Street, the woman shouted, “All lives matter!” That led protesters to shout back, waving their placards, that all lives “can’t matter until black lives matter.” The light changed, and the motorcycle roared off.
Signs held by protesters bore handwritten messages that included, “I am listening, learning and standing up; Black Lives Matter!” and one quoting Dr. Maya Angelou, “Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in the world. But it has not solved one yet.”
The crowd was mostly white, and of all ages; although there were a few people of color, including Kristen Phillips, 27, of Conway, who was holding the latter Angelou placard. A health-care worker and a Kingswood High graduate who moved to Conway about seven years ago, Phillips said she is of mixed race.
Phillips told the Sun: “I felt I needed to participate and show solidarity. It’s not about politics, it’s not even about race — it’s about us all being together as one as human beings and that we all need to love each other.”
She said she has dealt with discrimination her entire life. “You go to a store, and they follow you around. So, that’s why I will take my time, working in health care and spreading peace, light and love and do the best I can,” said Phillips, who was wearing a T-shirt that said, “Warrior Not Worrier.”
Some carried signs that said “Dump Trump.”
“The momentum is something. The more this goes on, the more unhinged he (Trump) becomes and the more people step away from him,” said Peter O’Brien, a Vietnam War veteran from Fryeburg, Maine. “People get energized and they vote and they will vote him (President Trump) out of office.”
Jen Garrard, 27, of North Conway said: “These protests make it feel like a more community experience, seeing all these people out here and showing that they care and are willing to spend the time and really come together to support black lives. It’s really important.”
Demonstrating family involvement was the McElroy-Flint family of Stow, Maine. Physician Dr. Candice McElroy along with husband Robert Flint’s three young boys (Quintan, 12; Austin, 10; and Kelton, 7), held signs in front of Schouler Park that read, “Racism is a public health crisis,” “Black Lives Matter” and “We See You, We question you. Black Lives Matter.”
“I had to do this. Black lives do matter,” said Quintan, to which his brothers nodded in agreement.
Dr. McElroy explained, “We thought it was really important to take the boys out and show them the process that we talk about at home and they could see action behind it.”
The event’s organizer said more protests are planned. “Until real change comes about this will keep happening,” said Sparks, who said updates about his organization can be found at facebook.com/NorthernNHDSA.
