Jay Lewis for governor - on motorcycle

Jay Lewis (R-New Hampton) describes himself as “the only biker running for governor” in the 2022 New Hampshire Primary. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Jay Lewis believes his and his fellow Granite Staters' rights are being infringed upon. It’s the chief reason he’s running for governor.

“The only way to fix things is to become boss,” he said during an editorial board at the Sun on Aug. 19.

