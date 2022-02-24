BARTLETT — There is one race on this year’s ballot, and it’s for a three-year term on the board of selectmen. Longtime incumbent Gene Chandler is being challenged by Ray Hodgkins, who has also signed for a seat on the zoning board of adjustment.
Voting for town and school officials is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glen Fire Station on Tuesday, March 8.
Chandler, 73, the Mount Washington Valley’s longest-serving selectman, has served for 47 years.
“I decided I’ll try it again,” Chandler said by phone. Laughing, he added, “I think I’m finally getting the hang of it.”
Hodgkins, 62, is a retired Army colonel who just retired from the Pentagon.
His father, Fred, served as a selectman in Bartlett for 12 years from 1979-90.
“I’m very interested in my community,” Hodgkins said by phone Tuesday. “My family has been in the valley since 1919. My wife and I retired and want to see if there are improvements that can be made while keeping things such as great low property taxes.”
Hodgkins added that he would “bring a new set of eyes” to town government if elected selectman or to a three-year term on the zoning board. If elected to both positions, Hodgkins would have to surrender one of them.
Chandler said he loves the town and enjoys being able “to help people get answers to their questions,” as a selectman. “They might not always like the answer, but we’ll get them one.”
Chandler views a townwide property assessment update as a key thing coming up for the town.
“It’s not the best year to do it, and while I prefer we didn’t now, we have to do it (it’s state law every five years),” he said.
Other town offices include two three-year zoning planning board seats (Joe Heuston and David Shedd filed); two three-year zoning board of adjustment seats (Julia King and Ray Hodgkins filed); two library trustee seats — one three-year term (Bill Fabrizio filed), and a one-year term (Christine Crowe filed); and one six-year supervisor of the checklist term (Gail Paine filed).
On the school slate, all five incumbents are unopposed. Scott Grant and Andrew Light are running for three-year terms on the school board; Sheila Glines, Julia King and Gail Paine are running for one-year terms as treasurer, moderator and school clerk respectively.
The annual school meeting is set for Tuesday, March 1, in the gymnasium at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.
Bartlett Town Meeting is Tuesday, March 15, in the gymnasium at the school at 6:30 p.m.
The proposed town operating budget, Article 4, seeks $2,896,530 for general maintenance. Selectmen Vicki Garland, Gus Vincent and Chandler support the budget.
There are 22 articles on the town warrant. Chief among those are Article 5 and Article 10. Article 5 seeks $250,000 for town road improvements. The town plans to spend $450,000 on road projects, with $200,000 coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal fund.
Article 10 seeks $225,000 to purchase “breathing apparatus for the Bartlett Fire Department for the ensuing year to be offset by $213,750 (95 percent) of the cost to be covered by FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grant, pending away notification and $11,2500 (5 percent) to be raised by general taxation. This funding is being requested through a regional application submitted in conjunction with the Jackson Fire Department, with the total amount of the grant for both told being $342,000.”
If the town is not awarded the grant, the equipment will not be purchased.
Selectmen favor the article 3-0.
There are two zoning articles to be decided by voters at the polls on March 8. Both are opposed by the planning board.
Amendment 1, which is listed on the town warrant as Article 2, was proposed by a citizen petition. It reads, “To see if the town will amend Article IV — General Provisions by adding Section R — Noise Disturbances.”
The planning board opposes this 5-1.
Amendment 2, which appears as Article 3 on the warrant, is also proposed by petition. It says the “Town of Bartlett and the Bartlett Planning Board are to create ordinance(s) which will confine the use of short-term rentals properties to commercial zones only, as defined in the Town of Bartlett Zoning Ordinance as amended March 13, 2018.”
The planning board opposes this 6-0.
“The board had a lot of discussion on both amendments,” said Scott Grant, chairman of the planning board. “We feel the noise ordinance is better enforced by the police department.”
He added: “Amendment 2 was a last-minute submission, and the person who submitted it thought it could be amended, but it can’t. We didn’t feel the language on STRs was sufficient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.