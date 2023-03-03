BARTLETT — The ultimate display of teamwork took place recently after the Bartlett and Jackson fire departments learned their communications tower atop the former Tyrol Ski Area on Thorne Mountain in Jackson was unable to transmit. In arguably the coldest weather to hit the region in more than a decade, the system went down Feb 3-5.
This forced fire and rescue personnel to manually dispatch around the clock out of the Bartlett Fire Station in Glen.
“Technically, we don't really know what happened,” Henry said during an interview with Currier in Glen on Friday. “We're not 100 percent sure if it was cold weather or interference. We might have had some interference issues.”
The building is an eight-foot by eight-foot shack which is covered by solar panels, which power the transmitters and is located at the peak of Tyrol Ski Area.
“After five days, we did manage to get it working,” Henry said. “So right now, it's operational. Three weeks ago, the severe wind we got during one of the storms messed up the antenna. So we had to use a temporary antenna and it's working right now, but it's not quite 100 percent until we get the new antenna.”
The hut has been in operation since 1974 when Jackson transitioned from red phones to radios.
“Bartlett at that time didn't join into the radio system quite yet,” said Henry. “It was some years later before Bartlett got involved in the radio.”
Henry used his snowmobile to make the trek up the 2,282-foot mountain to see what was wrong, heading up early on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“Of course, the weather was horrendous up there. The Mount Washington Observatory claims it was like negative 26.6 degrees I believe in the building,” Henry said. “The weather up there can be rather extreme. We’ve dealt with rime ice, severe temperatures, everything. It’s not that far away, but it’s in a remote location.”
He added: “I think this might have been the longest (that the system was down). We have had it knocked out before and had to self-dispatch. This might have been the longest, and part of that was due to timing and the cold temperatures were a huge part of that.”
“We don't know if it was Friday night or early Saturday morning,” Henry said. “When I went up Saturday morning to get the backup radio working, we had an issue with that, too. That's kind of why we're not 100 percent sure exactly what the cause was. We’re pretty sure it was an interference issue.”
Bartlett and Jackson fire personnel learned the system was down when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatches for the departments, when toned the departments did not get a response.
“Then they start making phones to Jeff or me,” Henry said, smiling.
The two departments set up a command post that Saturday morning at the Bartlett Fire Station in Glen. Currier and Henry put out a call for assistance in manually dispatching from the firehouse.
“It's one thing to do self-dispatch for a day or two,” said Henry, “But beyond the fact that it was Friday, Saturday into Sunday, you start to wonder what's going to happen. Is the radio broken? if the radio is broken, and we have to do this for more than a couple of days, where will we get the volunteers?”
Currier called it “a total team effort,” as members of both departments along with the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance, Bartlett police patrolman Cameron Emmett, and a member of New Hampshire TERT (the N.H. Emergency Dispatcher’s Association) from Woodstock kept the dispatch going.
“We had eight people and they did a phenomenal job,” Currier said.
Last weekend, both departments were toned out six times including once at the same time with Bartlett called to Living Shore Aquarium for a broken sprinkler head, and Jackson to the Wentworth Resort for a sprinkler activation.
“I would like to express my sincere ‘thank you’ to you and your department for the professional response in controlling and mitigating the sprinkler pipe break today at Living Shores, wrote Craig Croteau, director of maintenance for Living Shores, wrote to the town. “Your department’s rapid, professional and skilled response directly contributed to limiting the amount of water damage to the property. Today your department once again showed how well they collaborate with other agencies in any situation. Your department, along with our team, controlled the issue safely for our guests and animals. I cannot express how appreciative I am to work in a town with such a dedicated and professional fire department.”
Currier said people took on four-hour shifts in the dispatch room. He described the process.
“There’s a radio and a telephone in there,” he said, “so we sit in there, 911 will call Carroll County (Sheriff’s Office dispatch). Carroll County calls us on a landline and then we take down the information and we put the dispatch out from here. He was a really good dispatcher.”
He added: “We want to give a huge thank you to New Hampshire TERT. Their unit comes out of Grafton County. They have a mobile trailer. It's the same trailer they brought to the Bemis (forest) fire (in Crawford Notch last year). They can actually dispatch from their trailer anywhere. We have one of the best dispatching systems at the Carroll County Sheriff's Office They are better than the cat's meow. Lindsey Pinardi, the dispatch supervisor and her team are incredible to work with.”
Henry and Currier are looking at both short- and long-term solutions to avoid another possible transmission outage.
“We're studying hard the future of what we're going to do up there,” Henry said. “We’re looking at some emergency stuff that can get us by when we have an issue that's not necessarily on top of the mountain. And then we'll study in the future what we can do differently with a more modern system.”
“It's called microwave simulcast[,” said Currier. “It's what Ossipee Valley Mutual Aid uses. It would give us multiple sites, multiple antennas and they all talk to each other.”
He added: “We have six potential sites that we're going to request from landowners. We still have to go through the selectmen and the townspeople and get the money. It's $75,000 per site, so somewhere around $300,000, give or take, for four sites. Putting the sites in different locations helps us reach around mountains. Mount Stanton won’t be a problem anymore. Not to mention the fact that we should be able to reach up into Crawford Notch with no problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.