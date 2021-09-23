CONWAY — A feud between two Bartlett neighbors led a Conway Circuit Court judge to issue a stalking order against one of them last week.
On Sept. 14, Judge Charles Greenhalgh issued a final stalking order against Thad Brown, 59, of Bartlett. This came after a temporary stalking order was placed against Brown on Sept. 7.
Brown also took out a stalking petition against Edward Cody, 59, but withdrew it during the Sept. 14 hearing.
Greenhalgh found that Brown “purposely, knowingly or recklessly engaged in a course of conduct targeted at a specific person which would cause a reasonable person to fear for his or her personal safety or the safety of a member of that person’s immediate family, and the person is actually placed in such fear.”
“Defendant does not challenge allegations in the plaintiff’s petition and confesses judgment,” wrote Greenhalgh in a finding of fact.
Town land records indicate that Cody owns another property in the vicinity of the two houses. In a statement to the court, Cody wrote that on the morning of Sept. 4, he noticed a porta-potty that was mistakenly taken from his property the day before was being returned and he went out to speak to the driver.
At that point, Cody said Brown started yelling “insults” at him. Some were homophobic slurs and other taunts. He called Cody bald and fat.
Cody said he walked back to his RV. Brown then allegedly ran off his porch with his fists up and allegedly punched Cody in the face.
“I was not expecting any physical contact from Thad Brown as he has been threatening me and insulting me for at least two years,” said Cody.
“After being punched in the side of the face, below my ear, I swung with my right arm with my coffee cup in it and hit him on the side of his face with my plastic coffee cup,” he wrote.
Cody said a fight ensued and his glasses got bent and scratched. He also said Brown called the police. Cody said his coffee cup handle broke.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brittany Perley responded. Cody told her his side of the story and she replied, “Yes, he pretty much said the same thing and I explained to him that you cannot taunt someone into a fight then after the fight call the police when you are the one who started it,” Cody said.
Cody said Brown went to the hospital and upon his return yelled to Cody’s aunt and uncle about “round two.” Cody added that Perley returned and told Brown to stop acting up.
Cody also told the court he doesn’t know why Brown is hostile to him.
“He is acting so irrational for absolutely no reason,” said Cody. “He is focused on me for some unknown reason.”
In Brown’s now-retracted stalking petition against Cody, it says that Cody “brutally assaulted” him on Sept. 4.
Brown claimed that Cody damaged his ear and fractured his nose. He also said he was choked and punched.
“I kept saying I couldn’t breathe — by the grace of God I somehow broke free and ran in my house and called police for help,” said Brown.
Brown alleged that Cody was retaliating against him. He said he had reported Cody to selectmen for running a business on a Class 5 private road, though Brown didn’t explain what that alleged business was. Brown also accused Cody of “trashing” his home in 2011.
Cody works as a hunting guide but the business is registered as being based in Seabrook, not Bartlett, according to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office.
In the court file, Cody had copies of screenshots of a Facebook exchange in which Brown taunted Cody for being a bear hunter.
Cody’s attorney, John Simmons, told Greenhalgh that the order of protection had to be carefully crafted so Brown wouldn’t be in violation while at home.
“They can both be standing in their own driveways and be 20 feet from each other,” said Simmons. “My client, obviously is not the type that would call up and say, ‘Hey, he’s within 300 feet because he’s at his house.’”
Brown has 30 days to appeal to the state Supreme Court, but Brown seems to want to move on.
Brown told Greenhalgh, “I just want to put it past me.”
The stalking final order of protection says Brown is to have no contact with Cody and is prohibited from going within 300 feet of him. However, it shall not apply when Cody is at the Bartlett home next door to Brown.
The court order expires in a year. A judge may extend the order if the plaintiff shows good cause and provides notice to the defendant.
