CONWAY — North Country Cares’ seventh annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway at the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway featured a new drive-thru format that was deemed a great success by Executive Director Emily Smith-Mossman.
Having that format for the Aug. 14 event was efficient in terms of both delivery of items to families and of post-event cleanup by organizers.
“Everyone 'got' the drive-up procedure, and we gave away 175 of our 250 backpacks," said Smith-Mossman, adding that they are divvying up the others to drop off at local schools. We also will keep 40 of them to give away at North Country Cares to families,” said Smith-Mossman.
She said Jennifer Perkins of Vaughan Community Service Inc. donated face masks which were handed out by volunteers to parents and children who needed them when they drove up for pickup of their school-supply-stuffed backpacks and toiletry bags.
“It’s always really nice when we can work with other organizations together. Jennifer asked if we could some masks and I said, ‘Sure!’,” said Smith-Mossman.
She said Staples once again had a drive-thru bin where people could donate items. for the backpack drive.
“It filled up the back of one of our volunteer’s car,” said Smith-Mossman.
Because of the pandemic, no recycled clothing was given away this year, unlike past years.
Helping out the day of the drive were board members/volunteers President Holly Sares, Sherry Hodgdon, Lee Coffield, John Dembinski, Dede Frost, Amy Edmunds and her sister; and Adam Lane-Olson.
Other board members include Louisa Gagnon, who was not present at the drive due this year due to having to work, Smith-Mossman said. Smith-Mossman’s sister, Katie Smith, also had to work at the family’s North Country Fair Jewelers, but helped to fill the bags, as did Edmunds.
Started by Katie, Emily Smith-Mossman and husband Greg Mossman as a way to provide a needy teen with a pair of sneakers seven years ago, the program has evolved and grown.
Smith-Mossman and Sares said although her organization has been frustrated to not be able to open its #TheRevolvingCloset used-clothing boutique upstairs at the church, they continue to fill needs in the community for families and the young.
“When there is a fire, we often are there before the American Red Cross to provide clothing and supplies,” said Smith-Mossman. “There are a lot of things that we do at North Country Cares that people may be unaware of but which we are doing to help the homeless, local youth and families.”
She said North Country Cares is working with Tri-County Community Action Program Family Services and other non-profits to provide assistance.
“We’re working with DCY (N.H. Division of Children Youth) and local school systems to address needs. If a child needs a pair of sneakers, for example, we’ll provide them by dropping them off at the school in a bag. They (the recipients) never know where it comes from,” said Smith-Mossman.
North Country Cares also works with Starting Point Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence, homeless veterans and the Way Station, to name a few other non-profits.
Last winter the group set up a clothing drop-off near Bea’s Cafe in Conway. “Coats, hats, mittens and other winter clothing were dropped off as John Dembinski, one of our board members, made an awesome enclosed closet to keep the clothing safe from the elements,” said Smith-Mossman. “But now, due to the pandemic, we cannot do that, which is frustrating.”
Smith-Mossman and Sares said the organization is seeking a larger and more accessible home. For more information or to donate, call Smith-Mossman at (603) 662-3443 or Sares at (603) 520-8274.
