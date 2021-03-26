By Art Mathisen, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Memorial Hospital uses a color code system to alert staff of events that require a specific and often extraordinary response. One code calls a response team to address a patient with cardiac arrest. Another code means there is a fire. Several other codes allow staff to know something outside of normal day-to-day operations is occurring.
On March 9, 2020, with cases of COVID-19 growing rapidly in the United States and one week after the first documented New Hampshire case, I declared a Code White at Memorial Hospital. This code activated our Emergency Operations Plan, which dictates how we respond to all hazards and a plan we are required to practice regularly and update so we are always ready for real world events — like a pandemic. Our plan is also flexible to respond to community needs and enable the hospital to react quickly to any emergent situation.
By March 9, 2020, we had been following the progress of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) for several weeks and were already participating in virtual meetings with state leadership, Carroll County first responders and community leaders (little did we realize that these meetings would become so familiar to us!).
Earlier this month, we marked one year of our Code White COVID-19 emergency. I am mindful of how extraordinary this year has been for all our staff, our patients and our community. As we learned more about how the virus is spread, we adjusted our patient care plans, making sure patients had access to their providers and other services while protecting them and others against bringing the virus into the hospital.
Many patient appointments were moved to video or telephone visits. We focused on supply chains to be certain that personal protective equipment was always available. We made arrangements for patient transfers in case we ran out of beds. Everyone at Memorial “planned for the worst and hoped for the best.”
Now at the one-year mark, I want to recognize the entire Mount Washington Valley community and all that it has done throughout this pandemic. It undoubtedly is a big reason why Memorial Hospital was able to serve patients with only minimal disruptions.
We saw the best of our community. Our spirits were lifted as residents and businesses shared good wishes through letters and social media, sign displays in storefronts and on lawns, and parades through our parking lots. We were truly in this together and continue to sustain this terrific team work as the pandemic continues.
I am also so proud of the Memorial Hospital team. All have given of themselves, making patient safety their top priority while maintaining a laser focus on the task at hand — providing great care for our patients every day.
I also feel very fortunate that we were part of the MaineHealth system, which allowed us to maintain employee pay throughout the year as well as having the full span of support that only a strong integrated health system can provide.
Life has changed at Memorial, as it has changed in our community. Our providers are seeing patients every day, though with restrictions such as masking and distancing. Some visitor restrictions remain in place.
Even though most of our employees are fully vaccinated they still undergo a COVID-19 screening before each scheduled work shift. Our dedicated volunteers are still waiting for their opportunity to return. Our COVID-19 testing center is seeing fewer patients, while our vaccination clinic continues to increase administration of doses.
I cannot predict when this emergency will end. The arrival of vaccines is a hopeful sign that the end is in sight, but the continuing rate of infection is a reminder that this virus is still among us. I still believe it is important to continue wearing a mask, practice social distancing and perform regular hand hygiene.
Looking out for each other is what makes us Mount Washington Valley strong.
Art Mathisen is president of Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
