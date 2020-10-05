TAMWORTH — In a Zoom-held listening session, three local Democratic candidates took questions Thursday about the environment and education, among other topics.
The session was a chance for state Reps. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) to hear voters' concerns. At the peak there were 21 participants, including two couples, according to the Zoom login count. Carroll County Democrats' Chairman Knute Ogren moderated the session.
Knirk and Ticehurst are incumbents in District 3 (Madison, Albany, Tamworth and Freedom). McAleer is running for the floterial state representative seat (District 7).
Knirk and Ticehurst are being challenged by Mark McConkey of Freedom and Nicole Nordlund of Madison. McAleer is pitted against Norman Tregenza (R-Bartlett) for the seat that Democrat Ed Butler is vacating, and for whom residents of District 3 may also vote.
The first question came from Karen Vitek of Tamworth. She said last year Pine Tree Power had a temporary permit to dump wastewater on their land and as a result there were elevated arsenic levels, a situation that was discovered by Green Mountain Conservation Group.
"Maybe there's some clean energy alternatives that we should be looking at that could you keep those people employed, but not where you would have wastewater that had high levels of arsenic in it that's being dumped on the property," said Vitek.
She said high levels of arsenic were found in the water as a result. She said she was able to get the permits pulled and wondered if the state could force Pine Tree Power to give notification to people.
Knirk said he was familiar with the issue Vitek mentioned since he is a past chair of the Green Mountain Conservation Group.
"It really is a problem, and how we can work on that notification piece is going to be something that I think should be addressed," said Knirk.
He told the listeners: "Without Green Mountain Conservation Group and Karen (Vitek)'s really careful work, it would have been very difficult to know what was going on. That is a recharge part of the (Ossipee) aquifer. And so it's not just going to affect her wells, it'll affect all around."
Later on, Ticehurst added that she got her "political awakening" through seeking to protect the Ossipee Aquifer. More generally, Ticehurst said while it took her "some time to warm up" to Joe Biden, she said she will vote for him for environmental and other reasons.
"I looked at his agenda, his policy agenda, and I saw that he believes that we need to deal with climate, health equity, all as one big interrelated piece," said Ticehurst. "And I think that on the state level, when we look at any bill, or any initiative, any policy, we need to look at it in context as it relates to other things."
Marianne Jackson of Madison said she wasn't familiar with McAleer and asked what his passions were.
Education, he replied.
"Not only education in itself, but really the funding of education, and I think that in New Hampshire, we have a very dysfunctional system," said McAleer, adding the system creates a disparity between municipalities on what is spent per student as some can afford more than others.
"You're going to get more bang for your buck, putting more money into a school system that is starving for money than you are into Moultonborough, who raises, like, $24,000 a student, as opposed to Berlin, which raises about $8,500 per student."
Knirk said that businesses will have a hard time finding employees without quality schools.
"If you have schools that are struggling, it's really hard to recruit a young person who wants to start a family," said Knrik. So we do need to address this."
Among Ticehurst's other points were that she's grown as a person during her time in office.
"I had absolutely zero awareness of (the transgender) issue, and was uncomfortable with the subject," she said. "I was fortunate in having mentors that helped me to meet transgender people's needs better."
Knirk said he and others have been trying to address climate change while at the statehouse.
"We've been trying to bring New Hampshire into the 21st century for its energy policy," said Knirk. "But we've been standing primarily by the governor in terms of making that progress, and we know that that goes way back to his daddy, who opposes climate change, and way back a long time ago."
On Wednesday, the Democrats' Republican counterparts held an in-person town hall meeting at the Preserve at Chocorua. (see related story)
McConkey, who organized the event, said he had invited the Democrats to attend but they refused because of coronavirus fears, as no one was wearing masks.
"They held up our scheduling for 2 1/2 weeks, and then had concerns about being in an enclosed structure," said McConkey.
Knirk in an email said he was ired by what he called McConkey's "misrepresentation" of the timeline.
"The key is that we responded with a counteroffer within three days of him finally providing full information, and he was unwilling to negotiate at all," said Knirk. "It was a take-it-or-leave-it proposal."
The Democrats held another listening session Saturday.
