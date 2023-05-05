Kim Tessari 5523

Carroll County Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) announced her resignation during Friday's commissioner's meeting. Her last day is May 31. (2021 DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

OSSIPEE — The resignation of Carroll County Commissioner Kim Tessari will cause the board to go from a board of three to a board of one at the end of the month unless the Carroll County delegation acts to fill two looming vacancies. 

Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) announced March 30 he was resigning from the board effective May 15. He said the decision was a personal matter. Plache was elected to a second term, which would run four years, in November. 

