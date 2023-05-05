OSSIPEE — The resignation of Carroll County Commissioner Kim Tessari will cause the board to go from a board of three to a board of one at the end of the month unless the Carroll County delegation acts to fill two looming vacancies.
Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) announced March 30 he was resigning from the board effective May 15. He said the decision was a personal matter. Plache was elected to a second term, which would run four years, in November.
Then on Friday, Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee) said she is resigning at the end of the month due to a family medical matter. She said her last day will be May 31.
"I just want to say thank you to the voters who elected me to this position," said Tessari, who works as a state police prosecutor.
"But as many people know, my dad suffered a stroke in January and I'm his only living relative to care for him," she said. "So based on the changes to my family and everything that's been going on, I've made the difficult decision to resign, and I'll be done on the 31st of May and I gratefully appreciate the opportunity that my constituents gave me."
Tessari was elected to her first term in 2020. She defeated incumbent David Babson in the September Republican primary of that year. She went on to trounce Democrat Bob Pustell in the general election for a four-year seat.
Commissioners serve districts but are elected county-wide.
Tessari covers District 2, which represents Madison, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Tamworth and Tuftonboro.
Plache represents the District 3 towns of Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
Chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) serves District 1, which represents Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale's and Hart's Locations, Jackson and Sandwich.
The four-year seat rotates among the three commissioner districts every election. The other terms are two years.
The resignation of Plache and Tessari leaves McCarthy as the sole commissioner.
"I'm going to be losing everybody," noted McCarthy, who said she was sorry to see Tessari go.
The legislative delegation, a group of 15 state representatives, not only approves county budgets but also fills seats vacated by resignations.
McCarthy said "as far as she knows" the delegation won't be meeting until June and doesn't plan to fill Plache's vacancy before then.
The Sun texted delegation chair Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield) with the news of Tessari's resignation, and Avellani replied, "yep."
He didn't reply to a follow-up text asking if the delegation would meet before Tessari departs.
Wolfeboro resident Fred Cain, who has been attending county meetings since his wife, Patti Cain, was let go from Mountain View Community, the county nursing home, called the news of Tessari's resignation and the delegation's plan not to meet until June "very, very concerning." He wondered how the county can function with only one commissioner.
"It probably is not going to; I mean, we can do business, but we can't do votes," said McCarthy, until there is a quorum.
Meanwhile, a petition drive is afoot to pressure the delegation to appoint former state Senate candidate Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) to Plache's seat.
Marsh told the Sun that it was unlikely the Republican-dominated delegation would appoint him.
"I'm glad to do it, but I'm not going to have my heart set on it because I can count votes, too," said Marsh.
