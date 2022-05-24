CONWAY — At its May 12 meeting, the Conway Planning Board chose Ted Phillips as an alternate member, but past alternate members Ray Shakir and Steve Steiner were not voted in by the board, leaving it one alternate short.
The board next meets Thursday, when newly elected member Mark Hounsell plans to renominate Shakir.
Hounsell also nominated him at the previous meeting, but it ended in a 3-3 tie, thus not getting a simple majority, resulting in a failed motion for lack of a majority.
Hounsell, Bill Barbin and selectmen’s representative Steve Porter voted for Shakir, but acting chair Ailie Byers, Erik Corbett and Eliza Grant voting against him. Chair Ben Colbath was away on vacation.
Shakir and Steiner, who were at the meeting, had both submitted letters detailing their interest in serving, as did former alternate Phillips, who was not present at the meeting.
After the tie vote, Porter then nominated Phillips, seconded by Barbin.
Hounsell felt a candidate ought to be present if interested in a position, so he would not support Phillips’ nomination, which led Porter to explain that in the past year, Phillips had attended every other planning board meeting.
The board voted 5-1 for Phillips as alternate, with Hounsell opposed.
Porter then nominated Steiner, but it received no second, so the motion failed.
No reasons were given by board members for their votes against Shakir and Steiner, though both men are known as being outspoken community members. Steiner courted controversy when he famously “gave the finger” to mask mandates at a school board meeting last year. Shakir led the charge to try to get short-term rentals banned in town.
After the vote, Steiner told the Sun, “I expect to resubmit my letter of interest. I’ve served this town on the budget committee, the planning board both as a member and alternate, and currently am on the zoning board of adjustment. Why shouldn’t I serve?”
Shakir on Monday said he was aware of Hounsell’s plans to renominate him,but said, “I am not really confident of the support of some members of the board.”
Hounsell told the Sun: “Ray Shakir is a valuable ally in the fight to end the invasion of commercial activities in residential zoned parts of Conway. It is to the benefit of this town to have his involvement as an alternate.”
Asked by the Sun to comment on the vote, Corbett said: “I didn’t support Mr. Shakir or Mr. Steiner because the voters have repeatedly said that they don’t want either of them on the board by electing others by overwhelming majorities.”
Corbett continued: “I think their bombastic and extreme public comments in this publication and others have caught up with them.”
He added: “We had two reliable alternates (Phillips and former chair Steve Hartmann) in my first year on the board who regularly attended meetings and stayed up to date on the board’s business, and I hope they both are willing to continue serving as alternates.”
Hounsell’s reluctance to vote for absent candidates came up again when Porter nominated Colbath as chair, seconded by Corbett.
As Byers prepared to call the vote, Barbin asked as a point of order to ask whether a candidate could be voted in when absent. Byers answered that it was legal for the board to vote in someone in abstentia, but Hounsell said, “If it’s allowed or not isn’t the point. I think people should be here for a vote as important as this. That’s my feeling.”
That led Porter to note: “Mr. Colbath already had arrangements for vacation. I’m not going to tell somebody they can’t take their vacation to be appointed to the seat. It’s never been a problem in the past, and I don’t see a problem with it now.”
Byers said Colbath had indicated prior to his vacation that if he were nominated for any positions, “he was comfortable with those positions,” after which she called for the vote, which was unanimous in favor of Colbath’s re-election as chair.
Byers was then nominated by Porter to be re-elected as vice chair. It was seconded by Barbin, and Byers was unanimously re-elected; Barbin then nominated Corbett as secretary, seconded by Porter, which also was unanimous, with Corbett succeeding Sarah Frechette, who did not run for re-election in April.
Following the non-action on Steiner’s nomination, Porter nominated former alternate Hartmann, which led Hounsell to reiterate his belief that the board should not act on a nomination without the candidate present.
Porter responded that he was sure that if asked, Hartmann would want to serve.
“I agree with Mark’s stance on absentia for the most part,” Porter said, “except for with this: When you’re dealing with an alternate, I think sometimes you sort of have to circumvent the rules and the feelings to make sure that we have enough people in the event that we need a quorum — that’s just my opinion.”
Hounsell responded: “This is no reflection on Mr. Hartmann, but we don’t know his feelings on this. And I don’t want to assume that he wants it. I think the other people were able to get us a letter showing interest, so I’m hesitant to support him … As for circumventing the rules, that’s an area I don’t much like.”
Porter withdrew his motion and asked Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw to find out whether Hartmann might be interested.
Contacted by the Sun, Hartmann said he planned to be at Thursday’s meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at Conway Town Hall. Phillips also said he plans to attend the meeting to be sworn in and noted he did not attend the May 12 meeting because of extenuating circumstances, including recovering from COVID.
