Rebecca Lowe (Tomaszewski) was married to George Lowe at Attitash Mountain Village in Bartlett, N.H., on Sept. 20, 2021.
The officiant will be Jean Lee, justice of the peace.
The reception was located at Red Fox Bar & Grille in Jackson, N.H.
The couple lives at 289 Tremont St. in Barre, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.