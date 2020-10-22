MOULTONBOROUGH — Deanna Beth Botsford and Kevin Glover were united in marriage on October 17, 2020, at an outdoor ceremony at their home in Moultonborough, N.H. officiated by Pastor Gail Doktor of the Jackson Community Church.
Deanna is the daughter of William and Judith Botsford of Jackson and is employed by Hannafords in Meredith. Kevin is the son of Doris Goodspeed of Rumney, N.H. and Jeffrey Glover of Moultonborough.
