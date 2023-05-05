CONWAY — At long last, sun and warm temperatures! You know — spring!
In North Conway, Brian Fitzgerald of the Obs reported we received 4.70 inches of rain for the month of May as of Friday, which exceeds the 30-year average of 3.68 inches already!
After the rain of the first week of May, with the flooding this past Monday and all the snow and washouts on the upper parts of the Mount Washington Auto Road, local weather observer Ed Bergeron reports we’re finally in for a good weekend — which is great for today’s 23rd annual Valley Pride Day throughout the region.
Each community will have a sign-up station from 8:30-10 a.m. where volunteers can pick up gloves donated by Memorial Hospital, bags donated by NH Beautiful and designate the area they plan to clean.
When all the litter pickup is complete, everyone will gather at the Hampton Inn from noon-2 p.m. for a barbecue celebration that will include entertainment, prizes and a Home Depot craft station for kids.
Valley Pride Day is once again being run by the Saco Valley Anglers/Trout Unlimited.
Saco Valley Anglers is an organization that is steadfastly dedicated to preserving, protecting and reconnecting the cold water resources in the Saco River Watershed.
Funds donated to Valley Pride Day that are not used specifically for that day will be used as matching funds for grants to help with river protection and restoration along with scholarships to Kennett High School seniors who will be studying environmental science in college.
Information can be found on the Valley Pride Day Facebook page. Kudos to Ron Mellady and his fellow Saco Valley Anglers for once again organizing this event that was started by community organizer Donna “the Queen of Clean” Woodward 23 years ago.
IT’S ALSO THE day of King Charles’ coronation in England (sorry, I asked, but Publisher Mark Guerringue wasn’t interested in having me attend as the Sun’s correspondent, so you’ll just have to watch it all on the news channels).
We’ve also got the Run for the Roses, the Kentucly Derby, the longest-running sporting event in the United States, going back to 1875. So, get out your bonnets and sip your juleps and place your bets for Forte, Tapit Truce, Angel of Empire, Derma Sotogake (possibly the first Japanese horse to win the Derby?) and any of the other 16 contenders entered in this year’s field. Post time is 6:57 p.m. — watch it on NBC-TV.
WHITE MOUNTAIN Independents are holding their annual discounted gift certificate sale today and tomorrow, May 6 and 7. You can save 30 percent on gift certificates to your favorite WMI stores, so check it out at whitemountainindepdnents.com and help out your local merchants..
IN MUSIC NEWS, there was a full house at the Majestic Theatre for last Sunday’s kickoff to the Cold River Radio Show’s new season.
I got there a little late, as I had been at the Red Parka Pub for the Blue Sunday Show by a mini-version of the Jukejoint Devils and then stopped by Delaney’s to watch the opening face-off for what turned out to be a very heartbreaking loss by the Bruins in Game 7 of their opening playoff round to the Florida Panthers — but no need to dwell on that, right? OUCH!
But back to Cold River Radio — when I arrived, stage manager Glenn Mori spotted me as I was speaking with Laura Cummings of White Birch Books in the lobby, and he said old friend/comedian TTTom Clark was asking about me.
Glenn brought me into the backstage “green room,” where I hooked up with Tom, who alas, had done his C.L. Thomas Downeast humor “Now that just ain’t right” skit right before I got there, but I’m sure he hit the mark.
While backstage, I got to meet the headliner, Frannie O’Connell, who put on a fine show, as well as the DellaValla Bluegrass Trio of Jackson home-schooled students/siblings John, Joseph and Molly DellaValla.
THE NIGHT BEFORE, the Simon Crawford Band performed a fantastic show at American Legion Post 46 in Conway. They’ve got a bunch of new tunes, including their take on Smokey Robinson and the Miracles’ “Tears of a Clown.”
Then ... yours truly was completely flabbergasted when Post Commander Dan Macleod had the lights turned up for an intermission presentation during which I was presented with a Legion Post “Community Spirit Award” for my help in giving the men and women of the Post the attention all of our military deserves.
I was truly honored — and surprised.
Veteran Bob Currier then led a collection that raised $255 for a new plaque to be placed at the base of the flagpole in honor of late Legion member John Hancock.
IN MUSICAL highlights this weekend, the Jonathan Sarty Band is at Top of the 9th in Fryeburg tonight; the Gravel Project is at Tuckerman Brewing today and the Blue Grit Blues Band performs May 7, both from 3-6 p.m.; the Lazy River Riders are at the Red Parka Pub tonight, Candie Allen is at the Shannon Door tonight; and Hey Yeti is at Ledge Brewing tonight.
Meanwhile, Al Hospers’ Jazz Express is at the Wildcat Tavern in Jackson for a special show on Thursday, May 11.
DON’T MISS THE GIBSON CENTER Gala at the Majestic Theatre on May 11. Marianne Jackson encourages one and all to come and support the center. Hosted by Laura Knoy, there will be a discussion that will highlight the immeasurable contributions made by the valley’s senior community. The panel includes musician and actress Mary Bastoni, judge and mediator, Peter Fauver, coach and mentor Bernie Livingston, and Ms. Valley and Jen’s Friends Board Member Barbara Theriault.
The night will also include hors d’oeuvres by Chef David Blodgett, a cash bar and a silent auction.
Demographically, the Mount Washington Valley is made up of over 35 percent people over 65.
For more information, contact the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including: Ski NH’s Kathleen Harrigan, Marylou Dow and Steve Steiner (today); Tricia Davison and Meghan Mallett Scheid (5-7); Jim Wilfong (5-8); Nancy Russo (5-10); and all others.
