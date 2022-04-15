HAPPY PASSOVER AND EASTER, and for Conway residents, happy post-town meeting elections, which this past Tuesday left us amazed with the first tie that anyone can remember, on the controversial public restrooms article, which proved that every vote counts, with the tally ending deadlocked at 581-581. So far no one has requested a recount, though Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford is expected to do so. She has until next Tuesday (seven days after the vote), according to state law.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue hosted a reasoned discussion on his new “On the Mark” program on Valley Vision on Friday, April 8, which featured Janice as a proponent of the restroom article, debating Mark Hounsell as an opponent.
To tell you the truth, I never thought the article would pass, even though I am a proponent of public restrooms as they are sorely lacking — so I was very surprised to see it end in a tie. (Also by state law, if it does end in a tie, it loses at the polls.)
We’ve been discussing public bathrooms since my early days as a reporter just out of college, when the town formed a restrooms committee headed by Cynthia Briggs and Carol Westervelt. They looked at the old post office (now Vintage Frameworks) at the northwest corner of Schouler Park, but townspeople rejected it.
And so now, here we sit, so to speak, 40 years later, and still no public restrooms in this tourist community.
As George Cleveland said on WMWV 93.5-FM news this week, with the tie vote, “The lines for waiting for public restrooms in North Conway Village just got a little longer.”
We hope that Janice and the business community working with town leaders can resolve this longstanding issue. How we built the new North Conway Fire Station without public restrooms is an oversight that no one raised at the time — including me.
AT THE POLLS Tuesday at the town garage, it was wonderful to once again work the lines, chatting outside with the people who give of themselves to serve this community.
I took a photo of two of the brothers Hounsell — Mark (who won a seat on the Conway Planning Board to add to his past hats as selectman, school board member and library trustee) and older brother Bill, who is a former state rep and past selectman who has served as a longtime consultant to the North Conway Water Precinct, always championing for the protection of the region’s aquifer by expanding sewer.
Joining us for a spell were Norm Tregenza and Carl Thibodeau, the latter of whom won election for a fourth term as selectman, defeating his challenger, school board member Joe Mosca.
My favorite story that I heard from Carl concerns the late Ray Burton (1939-2013), who served as executive councilor for District 1 and legendarily worked tirelessly for the people of this region, whether they be Republicans, Democrats or independents. Ray often used to say that he made sure that “whoever was elected to serve in that corner office at the State House in Concord (meaning the governor) knew to keep his chair facing north and not to forget about us up here in the North Country.”
Ray was a great politician who not only knew everyone, but even knew the names of their dogs — something I learned when one of my first assignments as a reporter for The Mountain Ear was to spend a day with Ray out in his district. He showed me how he kept a set of note cards in his shirt pocket and he’d write down the names of someone new when he met them.
Carl knew Ray well, and shared, “I was clearing out a bureau drawer a week or two ago and I came upon this plastic thing among the clutter.
"I pulled it out and it was one of Ray’s ‘Burton for Certain’ campaign combs,” laughed Carl, who, by the way, was sporting a new and spiffy haircut for this week’s election, so maybe the comb came in handy.
He and I laughed that back in the day the word was that Ray would go to any public event that had at least two people, and that no event was an event unless Ray showed up, which led Carl to tell me, “(Former House Speaker and longtime Bartlett selectmen's chair) Gene Chandler once said that Ray would go to the opening of an envelope!”
Wasn’t that the truth? Rest in peace, Ray — and thank you to all of the Conway poll workers.
IN OTHER NEWS, the Conway Planning Board at the end of its Thursday session thanked Sarah Verney Frechette for her two terms of service, as she did not run for re-election. She was presented with a vase of flowers by board chair Ben Colbath and fellow members.
Sarah, who is a graduate of the MWV Young Leadership program, is a new mom, and she is now manager of the Freedom Village Store.
CAMDEN STRONG: It was wonderful to turn on WMUR-TV 9 sports Thursday night, and see Jackson's courageous Camden Bailey featured in the "Hometown Hero" athlete spotlight. Camden, a senior at Kennett who is the No. 2 seed on the tennis team and quarterbacked the Eagles, as we all know lost his lower left leg due to cancer and has inspired us all with his resolve to overcome whatever challenge he faces. Way to go, Camden!
IN MUSIC, we enjoyed Al Hospers and Henley Douglas at the exquisite Majestic Cafe in Conway last Friday night. Next up in the Friday Jazz and Blues Series April 22 is the Mike Hathaway Quartet. Go to mountaintopmusic.org for more. A music highlight for today is the debut of Dan Parkhurst and company's Generations at Tuckerman Brewing Co. outdoors from 3-6 p.m.
COLD RIVER RADIO: We're all looking forward to seeing blues diva Toni Lynn Washington and her band at the Cold River Radio Show's return to the Majestic on April 24. Go to coldriverradio.com.
HELPING UKRAINE: A fundraiser for World Central Kitchen for the people of Ukraine and refugees will be presented at a Ukraine Relief Weekend at the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen with local rock band Diana’s Bath Salts, April 22-23.
Paul Kirsch of DBS says the band is doing a matching donation challenge that they have already started online and through which they are going to match the first $1,000 in donations they receive that weekend.
Terry O’Brien, co-owner/manager of the Red Parka, says the restaurant will offer Ukrainian dinner specials Friday and Saturday of that weekend, with 10 percent of all sold going to the World Central Kitchen. They also are selling raffle tickets for $5 each, with many items donated by local businesses and a grand prize of dinner for 10 at the Red Parka.
IN HAPPY birthdays, we salute one and all hip-hopping bunnies, including: Holly-Ann Morgan (4-17); Heidi DeWitt (4-18); Bayard Kennett, musician/Vale Apartments rental housing Realtor Eddie Minyard, Alice Senuta Haine, Bond MacGillivray and Mountain Mama Bobbie Box, (4-19); photographer of the stars Roger Marcoux (4-20); and Leslie Gibbs, Zac Mercauto and Suzy Kjellberg (4-22).
HOPE YOU have a great weekend and find all of your eggs along the bunny trails. Pray for peace.
