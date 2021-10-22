IT’S THAT GREAT PUMPKIN season time of the year, and the town of Jackson is again going … well, pumpkin crazy.
In addition to the monthlong “Return of the Pumpkin People," happeningo through Halloween, this mountain hamlet is hosting at the Nestlenook Farm and Resort the “All Things Pumpkin Festival” today and Sunday.
Today, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., teams will be competing in the New England Invitational Pumpkin Carving Competition. Each team will have to carve eight pumpkins. Prizes are awarded for second and third place as well. Immediately following the judging, winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. The pumpkins will remain lighted for viewing throughout the early evening.
On Sunday, Oct. 24, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through 3 p.m., the creatively carved jack o' lanterns will be for sale. Throughout the day, there will be fun activities for kids, moms and dads, notes Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kathleen says that due to a horseshoeing issue, the Jackson Pumpkin Sleigh Wagon Tours won’t be held as planned, but everything is still on.
For more information, go to jacksonnh.com or call (603) 383-9356.
THE PUMPKIN FESTIVAL adds to a week that has already saw a full moon, snow on Mount Washington with foliage in the foreground (aka “Snoliage”) and, of course, for citizens of Red Sox Nation, an exciting week.
The American League Championship Series between the beloved BoSox and the Houston Astros has been enough to give any Red Sox fan the willeys. My deadline for writing this column was Friday at 3 p.m. — so as you read this Saturday, you know where we stand: Did the Sox win or lose Friday night in Game 6? If they won, then wow, we are in for a doozie of a Game 7 tonight at 8:08 p.m. in Houston.
ON A SAD note, we pause to salute the late Bill Zeliff, 85, former co-owner with wife Sydna of the Christmas Farm Inn in Jackson from 1976-2000, and a three-term First District Congressman from 1990-96.
Bill passed away surrounded by his family Monday in Vero Beach, Fla.
He and Sydna hosted all of those great Christmas in July parties every July at the Christmas Farm as part of the Memorial Hospital Open, which he and Lee Harmon co-founded as a fundraiser for the hospital.
“There was no one who was more of a glass half-full kind of guy than Bill Zeliff,” said longtime friend and commercial Realtor Earle Wason, 76, now of Meredith and principal of Wason Hospitality Associates.
“He was determined and always so organized. I never met anyone who had such drive,” added Earle when we spoke Thursday.
Expressing a similar sentiment was Barbara Theriault, who worked for the Zeliffs for 21 years.
“Bill had a photo in his office which he kept there all the time which said, ‘When the world hands you lemons, it’s time to make lemonade.’ That was his whole attitude, and he inspired those around him with the idea that there was nothing you couldn’t do if you put your mind to it. He proved that his whole life,” said Barbara.
She also said that his background, first in sales and then in the hospitality business, taught him how to listen, which served him well in politics.
“I think that was a really strong connection,” said Barbara, now a justice of the peace in the valley and a member of the Jen’s Friends board of directors.
Mike Hickey, former executive director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce, posted his thoughts about Bill on Facebook, noting, “News of Bill's passing hit me hard today. From the start of my career — through many life changes — Bill and his wife Sydna have remained friends and mentors ... always kind, genuine and supportive of Marilyn and me. Bill was remarkably proud of his family. In his wake, he leaves a legacy of good deeds and strong friendships. Bill Zeliff is the kind of person who will long be remembered. I will miss him.”
Similarly, valley native and New Hampshire GOP insider Steve Duprey of Concord, who served as his finance chair for his first congressional run, praised his late friend on FB, noting, “He worked hard. He got things done, including the final part of Route 101, was a very respected member of Congress, and would have been a fine governor. We had a LOT of fun together. I am thankful he was awarded the Ray Burton award by PSU this past June. He deserved it. He was not a native but he loved NH, and Mount Washington Valley in particular, like we natives do. A long life, well lived. Condolences to his family. Peace be with him.”
A many noted, Bill had a true zest for life and was always fun to be around.
He and my late brother Steve Eastman, publisher of The Mountain Ear, were particularly close, and I interviewed Bill many times during his three terms as a Republican congressman.
When Bill as a favor to Steve got his friend and political mentor then Gov. John H. Sununu to appear in the first “Tournament of Mud” Mud Bowl Parade in 1981, the future White House chief of staff reportedly turned to Bill at the start and said, sort of Laurel and Hardy-like, “Now just WHAT have you gotten me into this time, Zeliff?”
The Guv survived being surrounded by the North Shore Mudsharks costumed mascot and all the other parade shenanigans — and if my mud historian memory is correct, threw out the game ball.
Thanks for all of your efforts on behalf of the community, district and state, Bill. You made the valley a better place during your time here and through your service in Washington. R.I.P.
NEWSFLASH: Shawnee Peak is becoming a Boyne Resort. Same owner as Sugarloaf, Loon and Sunday River. Stay tuned for details.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: drummer Jazzy Jill Ohlson, attorney Leslie Leonard, Deb Selmi and jeweler Karen Twombly (all today); Fiona Davis-Walsh, Gail Paine and Ann Ostroski (10-24); Susan Smith (10-25); musician Andriana Gnap, NoCo 5 & 10’s Polly Howe and ever-spiritual ace photographer Jamie Gemmiti (10-26); community volunteer Tad Furtado and gifted vocalist/guitarist David Luke of Ricky and the Giants (10-28); Del “the Unknown Mud Man” Bean of Mud Bowl synchronized mud dancing fame, massage therapist Leslie Jose (10-29); and all others.
IN MUSIC NEWS, Tuckerman Brewing Co. has Rek-lis today and the Simon Crawford Band tomorrow from 2-5 p.m., with an end-of-season cornhole tournament Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The Jonathan Sarty Band is at the Wildcat Tavern tonight; the Red Parka has the Riley Parkhurst Project tonight and another Blue Sunday tomorrow featuring Lefty Yunger and The Blues Crew from 5-8:30 p.m.; the Shannon Door has Jeremy Holden tonight and Jeremy with Bobby Sheehan Sunday, and American Legion Post 46 has the Simon Crawford Band Oct. 29 and Deacon Street has Dennis & Davey back next weekend following a one-weekend break.
SEE YOU at the MWV Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, set for the Wentworth Oct. 26.
