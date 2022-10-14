FLEETING FALL FOLIAGE GREETINGS after what had to be one of the busiest Indigenous Peoples’ Weekends in recent memory.
The traditional “Perfect Storm” of peak foliage, the Fryeburg and Sandwich Fairs and the holiday weekend, along with great weather, once again combined to make it one traffic-clogged place.
Then, as we note in today’s cover story, traffic was impacted again this week by the closing of the North-South Road to allow R.M. Piper construction crews to finish bringing the pavement up to grade and the addition of granite curbing.
That resulted in traffic backing up on Route 16 harkening to the good o’ days before the North-South opened in August 2002.
THE PBS SHOW, "Autumnwatch New England" on Thursday featured the Fryeburg Fair, with interviews with General Superintendent Dave Andrews, his father, retired and ever-quotable fair president Roy Andrews, and fair publicist/marketing director Rachel Andrews Damon. Great coverage! As we reported earlier this week, the fair's paid attendance was the best since the pre-COVID days of 2017.
SALUTE TO GAIL: Friends gathered at the home in Intervale of true valley treasure Gail Paine last Saturday, with a tent set up and Gail and the late Bill Paine’s adult children putting on the catered bash that was held to celebrate the former College for Lifelong Learning coordinator’s soon-to-happen 85th birthday.
Catered by Bob Hotarek and crew, the culinary treat highlight for this attendee were the mini lobster rolls.
Gail — who has led an exemplary life as a mom and community activist — was saluted by one and all, and roasted by a few, with one of her nieces commenting on how the Paine home was always a place where animals of all kinds also called it home (including a small black bear that wandered into the kitchen a few weeks ago).
She said she had been told as a child to go fold the laundry, which she did, and while she was attending to that chore, suddenly, a white sheep poked its head out from the sheets and blankets, much to her shock.
Gail explained to the crowd that the sheep had been sick and that they were giving it respite in the soft, warm sheets and blankets.
It summed up Gail’s always positive, caring outlook on life.
Attendee Carl E. Lindblade — whom Gail had encouraged to become an instructor at the college following his time as longtime general manager at the Red Jacket Mountain View — brought down the house with his account of the ever-on-the-go Gail’s notorious tardiness, relating how at an early staff retreat Gail arrived nearly a half-hour late but how everyone in the know just dismissed it as Gail Time.
(Having always been accused of being on Tom Time, I can relate).
Thanks for a life of community service, Gail, who is a fellow committee member with me on the Bob Morrell Award Committee, along with Chuck Henderson and Jac Cuddy. Before she was on the committee, Gail was a recipient of the prestigious award.
ROY "The Skiing DJ" Prescott traveled up to the summit of Mount Washington Thursday to spend the night sand then did a remote live broadcast of the "Morning Weather Show" there Friday morning with the staff of the Observatory.
The Obs is holding a Founders' Day fro 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today withan open house, celebrating the 90th anniversary of the founding in October 1932. You need to get there on your own, whether hiking, or taking the Cog or the Auto Road. Go to mountwashington.org for the scoop.
THE 100 ACRE HAUNTING is taking place at the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation's 100 Acre Wood this weekend as well as Oct. 20-23. Go to believeinbooks,org for the spooky details.
RIVERFIRE in Berlin is also taking place today, Oct. 15, with music, food and more.
IN MUSIC NEWS, it’s yet another full weekend.
At Tuckerman Brewing Company, Bobby Sheehan’s Lazy River Riders are outdoors today for the Fall Fest in the Beer Garden and the Blue Grit Blues Band is there Sunday, both 3-6 p.m.
And at Ledge Brewing, also outdoors, Now is Now performs today and Food for bears plays Sunday, both 6-9 p.m.
THE RED PARKA PUB kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration Oct. 13, with Dennis and Davey performing and special menu items from the past featured.
The celebration continues Thursday evenings, with Al “The Rev” Shafner performing Oct. 20, culminating with a gala cocktail party featuring Generations Nov. 3 – the final night features a Bartenders from the Past Tips Contest, with proceeds to benefit the Dewey Mark Scholarship to benefit the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
Tuckerman Brewing is creating a special 50th anniversary RPP beer.
The always happenin’ RPP features Paul Kirsch’s excellent Diana’s Bath Salts tonight and another Blue Sunday Oct. 16, featuring Dirty Blonde and Cheryl Arruda. Go to redparkapub.com for more.
COLD RIVER RADIO SHOW: Host Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Radio Band present another sure-to-be fabulous Cold River Radio Show Oct. 16 at the restored Majestic Theatre in Conway.
Performers are to include the Amarantos String Quartet, singer/songwriter Cormac McCarthy, author Jennifer Dupree and in the Local Spotlight, Chris Schalick.
Having missed Cormac when he performed at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast’s “Feel the Barn” series concluding show of the season two Sundays ago, I am looking forward to catching Cormac this tie around. He is a gifted musical storyteller and a regional gem – always one of my favorites!
For tickets, go to coldriverradio.com.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Fran Rancourt, Co-Capt. Jason Veno of the three-time, defending Mud Bowl champion North Country Crocs, North Conway Hawg veteran coach Alan Tate, Joe Downs, Cranmore legend Norm Gray and Rob Greenwood (today); former Christmas Farm Inn co-owner and Hoot Night vocalist Gary Plourde, Realtor Malcolm Badge (10-16); Mud Bowl announcer and surveyor Mike Malkin, hospitality Realtor Earle Wason and Conway ZBA member Jonathan Hebert (10-17); Kristen Seaman and beloved valley resort historian Anne Cotter (10-18); Mud Bowl chair Benny Jesseman, JoAnne Dodge Kane, the Bartlett VFWs Lou Lavendar and Shark Martin vocalist/guitarist Ryan St. Onge (who was among the many performers I enjoyed hearing at Settlers Green’s Busker Festival last weekend), all 10-19; Eaton town columnist and post mistress Nancy E. Williams and Abbee Hoyt, (10-20); and Sharon McNeill, Sheila Duane, Karl Behr (10-21) and all others.
DID YOU READ how President Biden is going to designate Colorado's Camp Hale – the training ground for the 10th Mountain Ski Troops of WW II fame – as a national monument? The late Herbert Schneider, Thad Thorne, Brad Boynton and other local 10th veterans would be pleased.
LASTLY, I’d like to bid adieu to a dear former colleague, George Robinson, 52, who died Aug. 27 in North Conway.
Quiet and good natured, George was the :George-of-all trades: when we worked together for my late brother Steve Eastman at The Mountain Ear.
George was a master in the graphics department, but also quietly and creatively always did so much more, including showing a flair for drawing. I did a story once on a terrorist red squirrel that was impudently ravaging my deck at my third floor condo at Saco Woods. George took my description and went to work, returning the next day with a funny and clever drawing of a Communist-uniform attired nasty grinning rodent (“red,” get it?) that accompanied the story.
Similarly, he designed for my brother a T-shirt and poster design for the 1994 Mudstock-themed Mud Bowl on the 25th anniversary of Woodstock.
It is my favorite Mud Bowl T-shirt of all time, showing a black crow on a guitar neck giving the peace sign under the words of “Three Days of Peace, Music and Mud.”
George worked at Fire 21 after he moved on from The Ear. He suffered a stroke and in recent years had been limited in his movements, but as an armchair birder from his North Conway apartment, he loved my late brother Dave’s “Country Ecology” radio and newspaper essays and also loved any art and stories relating to aviation, including Dave’s Vietnam helicopter pilot stories.
In a wheelchair after his never gave up or complained Fly high with your beloved birds to your kind heart’s joy, my friend.
