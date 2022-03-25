An announcement from Director Lianne Prentice at The Bearcamp Center, formerly The Community School:
“If you have a child, grandchild, niece, nephew, neighbor or friend looking for a super fun summer camp experience, check out the program at The Bearcamp Center in South Tamworth. We’re offering a creative and active schedule of activities for kiddos grades K-8, throughout July and the first two weeks of August. Sign up for one week or all six. For specific activities, costs, financial support, and the daily schedule, please check out the documents. These will be posted on our website by next week. Pre-registration runs through April 29. Sign up soon because space and financial aid can’t be guaranteed after the end of April. We are not hiring at this time, but will let you know if and when we’ll be needing additional staff.”
Cook Memorial Library will be hosting an online writing workshop “Family, Memory, Place: Writing Family Stories” on Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. This program, presented by poet and writer Maura McNeil, is made possible through a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.
At the workshop, MacNeil will invite participants to explore themes of family, memory and place. Through sample narratives and a series of short writing exercises, participants experience deeper awareness of how stories can preserve personal, generational, and communal history. To register, go to bit.ly/familystories-cml.
The clocks have moved forward, the snow has almost entirely disappeared, and spring is on everyone’s minds. The Mug Club at The Chocorua Community Church has been celebrating March, the month of new beginnings. Celebrations included National Popcorn Lovers’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day (with Irish soda bread and shamrock shakes). Church and Mug Club members have also contributed to The Ukraine Relief Fund, Carroll County Adult Education and the Community Food Center.
The Tamworth Community Food Center (Food Pantry) is located at St Andrew’s Church at 678 Whittier Road in Tamworth. The hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (603) 960 4067 for general questions, and call on arrival the phone number posted outside. Tamworth Community Food Center is next open on March 30.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens prepares food daily for the Meals on Wheels Program serving eligible Tamworth Residents. Ossipee Concerned Citizens at 3 Dore St. in Center Ossipee also serves meals to seniors (60 and over) in the dining room from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch includes a salad bar, and dessert, for a suggested donation of $3. A recent entree included salmon, asparagus and mashed potatoes. For more information, go to ossipee.org or call (603) 539-6851.
Lynn Askew at Momma Bear’s Corner Store in South Tamworth says the store now sells non alcoholic beer and Sandwich Creamery ice cream (pints and quarts)
It’s spring cleaning time at the Grove public access area along Chocorua Lake. Join Chocorua Lake Conservancy on Wednesday, April 6, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The land along Route 16 side of the lake has been conserved by the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, and through the support of donors and volunteers the Chocorua Lake Conservancy is able to make this land accessible to the public.
Public areas need regular stewardship to stay stable and healthy. After snow melt is a good time to clear up fallen branches and other debris and decide what additional work may be needed later to reduce erosion, and invasive plants. Meet at 9 a.m. at the kiosk at the Grove public parking area on Chocorua Lake Road. Bring work gloves and clippers, a rake, shovel, hand saw and/or wheelbarrow if you have them. There will be a few extras available. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and a snack. Email events@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancy know you are coming.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy is grateful to all its business partners, including: Good Neighbor Fence; Gordon Moore Electrical Contractor, Inc; Rockhopper Races LLC; Stoney Brooke Sawyers; Heron Pond Partners; Ammonoosuc Survey; Extreme Terrain; Gamwell, Caputo, Kelsch and Co, PLLC; New Hampshire Mushroom Company; Thirst Productions; New Hampshire Mushroom Co.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.