If you have books that you’d like to give away that won’t work for these book sales, very soon there will be book donation boxes at the Tamworth Transfer Station and the town office parking lot thanks to the Tamworth Recycling Project.
Artworks Gallery at The Chocorua Creative Arts Center is arranging exhibits, events, First Friday celebrations and workshops. For information, go to chocoruaartworks.com.
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artworks will be featured at Runnells Hall during Chocorua Days, the last weekend in July with an exhibit representing local artists Friday through Sunday with refreshments, live music and meet the artists evening on July 29.
Artworks will also participate in Art in the Park sponsored by the MWVArts on Aug. 6 and 7 in Schouler Park, North Conway
This summer there will be two book sales in Tamworth. The Chocorua Public Library will hold their book sale on Saturday, July 30, as part of Chocorua Day, and the Friends of Cook Memorial Library will hold their sale on Saturday, Aug. 6. For those of you who have been saving books to donate to our library sales, now is the time to donate them.
The Chocorua Library welcomes any donation of books published in the last 15 years,free of stains or water damage. For questions about donating books to the Chocorua Public Library, contact Shauna Peterson at (603) 323-8610. To donate to Cook Memorial Library, please bring book donations during regular library hours by Friday, July 29. For questions about donating books to Cook Memorial Library, call (603) 323-8510.
Seniors on fixed incomes are experiencing difficulty making ends meet during these inflationary times. Help is at hand: Tamworth seniors over 60 are welcome to enjoy delicious. Freshly cooked meals at Ossipee Concerned Citizens in Center Ossipee. Lunch is served starting at 12 noon each day. There is a great salad bar and a hot entree, and the suggested donation is $3 per meal. Call (603) 539-6851 to check eligibility.
The community is deeply saddened by the passing of John Charles Dyrenforth, 76, on June 10, 2022, There was a beautiful obituary in The Conway Daily Sun on June 16. John will be remembered as an engaged community member, serving on many boards, a farmer, a maple syrup producer, a teacher, a Boy Scout leader, a coach, a wonderful father to his amazing sons and husband to his devoted wife, Kathie. He was a man who made your day brighter, just by seeing him. Condolences to his wife, Kathie, sons, David and Tom and their respective families, John and Kathie's extended family and many friends
A memorial service for John will be held on June 26 at 3 p.m. at the Chocorua Community Church, Deer Hill Road in Chocorua Village. There will be a private interment at Ordination Rock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Chocorua Community Church, P.O. Box 323, Chocorua, NH 03817 or to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860. Jen was one of Mr. D’s fourth graders.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com
