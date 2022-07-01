Renovations continue The Other Bakery at 77 Main St. in Tamworth Village with an expected opening at some point in July. Meanwhile, the store continues a longstanding summer tradition of Dinners on the Deck (just once a week this year, alternating Thursdays and Fridays). Seatings are 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Reservations at (603) 323-7762.
On Sunday, July 3, the first of the Concerts by the River takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the same location, produced jointly by the The Other Store and The Other Bakery with the great Ellen Carlson and the five-piece High Range Band performing bluegrass, folk and more. There is a suggested donation of $2-5. Locally made ice cream will be served.
Tamworth’s summer of music, art, and festivities continues in Tamworth Village on Monday, July 4, starting at 8:30 a.m. with a day of celebration and activities for people of all ages organized by the Tamworth Recreation Department, the Family Day Committee, the Cook Library and Tamworth Distillery. First on the program is the fun run, sponsored by Cook Library. Register at the library or from 7 to 8 a.m. on the day of the race at the Brett School. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Ordination Rock.
The annual Tamworth Fourth of July Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Depot Road, and will proceed to and through Tamworth Village. Sign up to participate at tamworthnh.org/parks-recreation or sign up at Depot Road and Route 113 at 10:30 a.m. on July 4.
After the parade, The Starlight Honeys will play music behind the Tamworth Distillery from noon to 2 p.m. Games and activities for kids will run from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games for all ages will be on the History Center lawn. Food vendors will be in front of Remick Park. Activity schedules will be available during and after the parade.
Route 113 from Depot Road to Main Street, including Main Street will be closed for the duration of the Family Day Parade on July 4. The closure will start at 11 until 11:30 a.m. Main Street will be closed between Great Hill Road and the Town House starting at 11:15 a.m. until 2:15 p.m.
The Barnstormers opened for the season this week with “Into the Woods,” music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine. It continues until July 9. The musical weaves together the stories of well-known fairytale characters, their wishes and a journey to break a witch’s curse. For information and to order tickets, go to barnstormerstheatre.org.
Music on the Lawn 2022, sponsored by the Friends of Cook Memorial Library, takes place Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Cook Memorial Library. Bring a chair or use one of their. Your freewill donations will support these local musicians. The event will be canceled if it rains.
The schedule is July 6, Taylor Whiteside; July 13, Sandwich Rangers; July 20, Katie O’Connell and Chris Buerk; July 27, Welles Stafford; Aug. 3, Madeline Moneypenny; Aug. 10, Peter Heimlich.
Serenades 2022, sponsored by The Tamworth Foundation, will be open-air performances in July, August and September Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m. on the lawn behind Cook Memorial Library. Bring your own chair or blanket. Your freewill donations will support these local musicians. Performances will be canceled if it’s raining. The schedule is July 9, Shana Aisenberg; July 16, Opera on Tap; July 23, Vachon, Nourse and Howell; July 30, Heimlich and Hazard. Thanks to Amy Berrier for putting it together.
This year, Village Harmony will perform twice at 7 p.m. on July 11 at The Preserve in Chocorua and on July 12 at the Little White Church in Eaton. The group is led by Bongani Magatyana from South Africa, Sinead O’Mahoney and Scott Sexton. The 14 teen singers come from nine states plus Canada. Admission is by donation at the door. For further information, go to villageharmony.org or email villageharmony@gmail.com.
Many of us were saddened to read about the killing of a mother bear in Tamworth this week. Her three orphaned cubs are being cared for at the Kilham Bear Center. As the center now has 17 cubs to care for, donations are welcome. The link is kilhambearcenter.org/donate.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.