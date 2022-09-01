Personal memories of the glorious summer of 2022 include surviving COVID; refreshing swims in Chocorua Lake; Saturday concerts behind the Cook Memorial Library; and concerts behind the former Other Store on Sundays; the bustling farmers’ market full of good food and conviviality; annual meetings of the Tamworth Foundation and Chocorua Conservancy, which also hosted barbecues for members and several walks; and Zoom meetings and stewardship events.
For anyone experiencing the end-of-summer Blues, help is at hand: I just heard that the Other Bakery , headed by Peg Loughran, is expected to open some time in September.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy announces that Debra Marnich is joining the organization as stewardship director. She will manage the stewardship program of Chocorua Lake Conservancy, which manages 3,300 acres of protected land in the Chocorua Lake Basin — over 110 properties.
Marnich brings over two decades of conservation experience with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. She has also worked as a forester with the Maine Dept of Conservation, managing public lands for silviculture, wildlife projects and public recreation.
ArtWorks Gallery of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center will host a first Friday reception featuring wildlife photographer Matt Cohen, on Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in Chocorua Village. Meet Cohen, view his photographs and enjoy refreshments.
ArtWorks is also offering a photography workshop on Sept. 29, led by Cohen. Other workshops are "Watercolor en Plein Air"with JP Goodwin Sept. 13-15. Both registrations may be made by calling (603) 323-8041. ArtWorks is also planning an annual silent auction to benefit local non-profits, social services in our area. Call (603) 323-8041 to donate goods and services to help the cause and support your community. For more information, go to chocoruaartworks.com.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, at p.m. join Chocorua Lake Conservancy for its annual (BYO) picnic in the Grove by Chocorua Lake, followed by the Parade of Lights. This annual event was started by landscape designer Sam’l Newsome and his friends back in the 1960s.
If you want to join the parade, you need to dress up your kayak or canoe with lanterns, lights or candles. You can either put in at the Grove, near Rout e16 and Chocorua Lake Road, or along the shore and paddle over to the line-up. Spectators will be rewarded by a unique photogenic display.
Come to the Tamworth Farmers Market on Saturday between 10 a.m. to noon and select a hand thrown pottery bowl filled with soup or chili made with local fresh ingredients. Eat, enjoy and take your bowl home with you. If you want to take some food to-go, bring a quart or pint container. This MWVEG (Mount Washington Eaters and Growers) fundraiser will raise money for the Food For All Local Access Program.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 3:30 p.m., Cook Memorial Library will host a poetry reading of recent Pandemic inspired poems by New Hampshire poet Priscilla Burlingham. The reading will take place on the lawn behind the library. The rain date is Sept. 17. After the reading, musician Beverley Woods will play for the library’s Weekly Serenade music program, beginning at 4 p.m.
Inside the Tamworth History Center's Hall Dyer building on Main Street, posters and exhibits tell the story of Tamworth Village buildings. This is a continuation of last summer’s and this summer’s posters on Main Street. Accompanied by updated exhibits, including details and artifacts of mills, stores and post offices, libraries, churches and meeting houses, blacksmiths, dance halls, theaters, tea houses and private homes, through the years. The Hall Dyer building is open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Town Administrator Keats Myer posted the following on The Tamworth Exchange: "Please be advised that the office of the delect board will be undergoing renovations the week of Sept. 12-16. While we will be open, we will have very limited access to our files. We urge you to come by the week prior or the week after for your records needs. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
I wish everyone a happy and safe Labor Day weekend.
