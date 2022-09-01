Personal memories of the glorious summer of 2022 include surviving COVID; refreshing swims in Chocorua Lake; Saturday concerts behind the Cook Memorial Library; and concerts behind the former Other Store on Sundays; the bustling farmers’ market full of good food and conviviality; annual meetings of the Tamworth Foundation and Chocorua Conservancy, which also hosted barbecues for members and several walks; and Zoom meetings and stewardship events.

For anyone experiencing the end-of-summer Blues, help is at hand: I just heard that the Other Bakery , headed by Peg Loughran, is expected to open some time in September.

