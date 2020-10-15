One of my least favorite things to do is pack up a house and move. By the time things are packed up in boxes ready to load up in a trailer, one takes a minute to look back and admire their work, only to notice that just about every box has the word “fragile” on it. Only then does it dawn on you that your talents for such a job never actually existed, because there’s no way everything will remain whole throughout the trip to its final destination.
Yes, I’d say that moving is about as pleasurable as an abscess tooth, and as luck would have it, the almighty granted me both simultaneously. Mixed with the curiously entertaining procedure of chasing chickens around my back yard to load up into dog crates for their move, and soon after seeing yet another one of my dogs posted to social media after she fled from the new house to meet neighbors 5 miles away. It is sufficient enough to say that although the flip of the calendar from September to October is a routine task, I took great pleasure of sending September off into memory, hopefully, not having to repeat any of it in the near future.
Madison Library is open for browsing and computer use by appointment, but we are accepting drop-ins also if we are not booked up. We will continue our curbside contactless pickup service for those who find this more comfortable and convenient.
The Friends of Madison Library will be having an outdoor book sale in the parking lot of Madison Library (look for the orange tent) on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Come and stock up on all your winter reads at prices that can’t be beat! Masks are required.
The library has some amazing Zoom programs coming up, but register at madisonlibrary-nh.org in order to receive the Zoom link. If you have never tried to Zoom, folks at the library would be happy to set up a practice run with you.
The traveling Wonders of Water art exhibition will be on display outside of the library from Oct. 17 through Oct. 26. We find ourselves in a severe drought and Green Mountain Conservation Commission reminds us of how much water influences our lives through beauty, fun, and necessity. Come and view how creative and talented your community is.
The Friends of Madison Library host a N.H. Humanities program, “In the Evil Day: Individual Rights, Town Government, and the Crime that Stunned the Nation,” a presentation by author Richard Adams Carey on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
On Aug. 19, 1997, in Colebrook, a 62-year-old carpenter named Carl Drega murdered four members of this tight community. Occurring on the eve of America’s current plague of gun violence, this tragic event made headlines all over the world and shocked New Hampshire out of a previous innocence. Touching on facets of North Country history, local governance, law enforcement, gun violence and the human spirit, Carey describes a community that was never a passive victim but rather a brave and resilient survivor. All of our programs are free and open to the public.
The Madison Church is once again holding in-person worship in two different services at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The early service will come with Sunday school for children pre-K through sixth-graders. The 10 a.m. service will come with live music, and may be streamed over their Facebook page. Pre-registration is required for folks interested in attending in person services.
The church’s 155th annual donation will be on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the parking lot of the church. Takeout purchases of corn chowder, chili, oyster stew and cut cake plates are from noon to 2 p.m. and the live and ever popular fancy cake auction begins at 3 p.m.
Don’t forget to come see us at the Madison School on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. with a local candidate forum. Yours truly will be there in full possession of a microphone and maybe some interesting questions of those running for offices here in New Hampshire.
The white peaks of the mountains to the north remind us that winter is approaching, and we’ll soon be treated to Christmas carols up and down the radio dials. Things sure feel and look different this year, but hopefully, these times of mask wearing and distancing has a shorter distance in front of us than behind us.
I am getting more of a cardio workout in, as my trip to a grocery store often require me to turn around and walk back to my car to get my mask. Now to unpack the pieces of what used to be my stuff.
Bob King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
