I have been able to enjoy the shores of Silver Lake since I was a small child growing up on Route 41. The “Foot of the Lake” beach probably doesn’t have the most alluring of names for a beach, but it’s beautiful views and clean waters are unrivaled anywhere else.
While it’s true that the name given the beach at the north end of the lake is Monument Beach, natives around town also have given the apt nickname of the “head of the lake.” I suppose on a “body of water,” you can’t have a foot without a head (pause reading here for laughter).
Of course, I came across this thought last weekend while out and paddling around in my kayak at the north side of the lake, enjoying the sunshine, and a cast of my fishing rod every now and again. What is the process of naming these places? It appears on its face that some places around town are given names half of the time by ceremony, and the other half by local lore.
Another beach, for instance, has been locally known as the bathing beach, however, I’ve also heard it called point beach and railroad beach. There is one place on the lake where the name is in dire need of a new polished and fancy title. One that must’ve be named out of haste or someone in charge of naming was doing so without that first cup of morning coffee. That place is the big island on the northwest end of the lake. The name? You guessed it. Big Island. I don’t have any creative ideas yet for a new name, but stay tuned if I come up with something classy and appropriate.
On Valley Pride Day, Valley Pride troopers picked up about 85 bags of trash along with 14 tires. Personally, I’m just as proud of the folks that came out to clean up the town as I am of the creative thinking some must of used to rid their tire problem by heaving them out on the side of the road. (Disclaimer: last half of last sentence was sarcasm) The biggest problem areas were found along the State roads, of course, as they are the most traveled. A big thank you to the 20 volunteers, 14 of which are over 50. Maybe next year, we can recruit some younger folks to pitch in as well?
We have three bags available to borrow, each with a different theme. Our birding bag has binoculars, two bird books to help you identify the birds you come across and a log book to record your sightings. The hiking bag comes with a GPS, compass, AMC White Mountain Hiking Guide and trail maps. Our third bag contains a vegetable spiralizer and a inspiralized cookbook. Take them home and play.
There is a wonderful selection of kids programming that support early literacy, STEM education, and even foreign language learning. Children can access Kanopy Kids without sacrificing any of their play credits. You can set up parental controls for each child too. Kanopy is a video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and kid favorites all from your desktop, TV or mobile device. It’s as easy as setting up an account using your library card. Go to madisonlibnh.kanopy.com for links and instructions.
The Madison Church, shuttered last year due to the pandemic, is once again open. COVID protocols are in place for now, but it’s but one more step to putting this dreaded time behind us and taking another step toward normal.
This summer, the Madison Historical Society will help serenade your way toward sunset. Beginning this Thursday, June 17, they will be putting on the first of a three-part musical series at the Foot of the Lake beach. Bring your chairs, have a picnic and come listen to the musical stylings of John and Tammy Flanigan starting at 5:30 p.m. Leave the wobbly-pops at home, please. Alcohol is not permitted on town property.
We’ve all heard that less dietary salt is good for a healthy heart. Well, Madison knows that less salt is also good for lake and aquifer health. Last winter, the co-chairman of the Madison Conservation Committee asked the selectman representative about potential use of brine for road treatment.
As a result, the Madison Department of Public Works Director examined town use of salt on road surfaces. He found that by using liquefied brine spray, instead of solid salt, Madison could reduce the amount of salt purchased and used by 66 percent. It cost the Town of Madison about $10,000 for the tank — but it was funded in a unique partnership.
Because this was a conservation initiative, the Madison Conservation Commission asked the board of selectman to partner in the cost sharing. When this was announced at Town meeting, the crowd spontaneously erupted into applause.
Additionally, because this effort will directly support lake health, the Silver Lake Association of Madison (devoted to lake health) and Silver Lake Boat Club (devoted to lake health and recreational boating) Boards of Directors are recommending monetary contributions from those organizations to the Madison Conservation Commission.
Raffle tickets! Get your raffle tickets here! The Madison Police Department is raising money to fund our new police K9, Maverick. In doing so, we’re raffling off a Henry .44 “big boy” rifle. If you haven’t seen it, take a ride to Siro-Tac in Ossipee and have a look (and grab a ticket while you’re there). The rifle is an American made piece that sports a walnut stock and hardened brass receiver. The drawing will be held on Aug. 13. While your time isn’t limited yet, tickets are! They are sold at town hall, Silver Lake Home Center, Siro-Tac and any Madison Police Cruiser you can spot (before they spot you, speeder).
Bob King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
