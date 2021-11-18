The Fryeburg Public Library will be presenting a Very Thankful Story Time on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. Stop in for a story, craft and take home a treat. This event will be fun for children ages 3 to 5, but all ages are welcome. Please keep in mind that the library will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on, Nov. 25 and on Saturday, Nov. 27. Be sure to head to the library to check a new book or DVD before the holiday weekend.
As I’m sure many of you are aware, the deadline for open enrollment for Medicare changes is available now until Dec. 7. If you need help or information for plans in 2022, contact Seniors Plus at (800) 427-1241, Ext. 500 or email medicare@seniorsplus.org. There are no face-to-face appointments at this time. I called a week or so ago and the person I spoke with was very helpful and walked me through the process. Changes are made each year so it is suggested that you call to learn more.
The 46th annual Fryeburg Academy Teachers Association Craft Fair will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Wadsworth Arena on Bradley Street. A wide variety of crafters will be showcased and the proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund. As always, it’s a great time to do some of your Christmas shopping and to chat with these talented crafters.
Fryeburg’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at Bradley Memorial Park. The Fryeburg Rotary will provide hot chocolate and Santa will arrive by fire engine. There will be candy canes handed out by members of the Fryeburg Recreation Department and music to get you into the spirit. Maybe we’ll even have a little snow to create an even more wonderful holiday experience. No promises, but we can hope.
Remember that the registration deadline to enter the Christmas Lighting Competition sponsored by the Fryeburg Recreation Department is Dec. 10. Registration to participate is available on the rec website at fryeburgrec@gmail.com. Start your decorating now and let’s light up the Town of Fryeburg like never before.
I thought I’d include a delicious recipe that you might like to try this Thanksgiving. It’s simple and so delicious!
Savory slow-cooker squash and apple dish
One 3-pound butternut squash-peeled, cored and cubed
Four apples-peeled cored and chopped
¾ cup dried cranberries
½ white onion-diced (optional)
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1½ tsp. ground nutmeg
Combine the squash, apples, cranberries, onion, cinnamon and nutmeg on slow cooker. Cook on high for four hours or until squash is tender and cooked through. Stir occasionally while cooking. Serve warm as a side dish. If you prefer, you can use a slow cooker liner for easier clean-up. Enjoy!
“For each the home path, be it street,
Or fair, broad highway, or the sea
The oath that lures the weary feet
To find where all the home things be.
What though one fares through lands away,
Or drifts or beats across the foam?
Forever on Thanksgiving Day
The heart will find the pathway home” — Wilbur Nesbit, “Forever on Thanksgiving Day” as quoted in Norma H. Deming and Katherine I. Bemis, Pieces for Every Day the Schools Celebrate, 1921
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
