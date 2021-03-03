We know that spring is on its way when we see that our local roads have been posted. Public roads in the town are posted to all vehicles registered for a gross weight of 23,000 pounds or more, from March 1 to April 15. Written permission from the road commissioner is required to move any vehicle. If you have any questions, contact Lester France at (207) 935-2772 or (207) 890-6376.
In other town news, nomination papers have been available at the Fryeburg Town Office since Friday, Feb. 26, and will be due back by Friday, April 9. The positions available are as follows: two positions for MSAD 72 School board director, three-year term; one position for MSAD 72 alt-school board director, three-year term; one position for town of Fryeburg select board member, three-year term.
For those of us familiar with the Ides of March, they occur on March 15 and according to Smithsonian Magazine, will live in infamy beyond the murder of Julius Caesar. Here are 10 events that occurred on that date:
1. Assassination of Julius Caesar, 44 B.C.
Conspirators led by Marcus Junius Brutus stab dictator-for-life Julius Caesar to death before the Roman senate. Caesar was 55.
2. A raid on Southern England, 1360
A French raiding party begins a 48-hour spree of rape, pillage and murder in southern England. King Edward III interrupts his own pillaging spree in France to launch reprisals, writes historian Barbara Tuchman, “on discovering that the French could act as viciously in his realm as the English did in France.”
3. Samoan cyclone, 1889
A cyclone wrecks six warships — three U.S., three German — in the harbor at Apia, Samoa, leaving more than 200 sailors dead. On the other hand, the ships represented each nation’s show of force in a competition to see who would annex the Samoan islands; the disaster averted a likely war.
4. Czar Nicholas II abdicates his throne, 1917
Czar Nicholas II of Russia signs his abdication papers, ending a 304-year-old royal dynasty and ushering in Bolshevik rule. He and his family are taken captive and, in July 1918, executed before a firing squad.
5. Germany occupies Czechoslovakia, 1939
Just six months after Czechoslovak leaders ceded the Sudetenland, Nazi troops seize the provinces of Bohemia and Moravia, effectively wiping Czechoslovakia off the map.
6. A deadly blizzard on the Great Plains, 1941
A Saturday-night blizzard strikes the northern Great Plains, leaving at least 60 people dead in North Dakota and Minnesota and six more in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. A light evening snow did not deter people from going out — “after all, Saturday night was the time for socializing,” Diane Boit of Hendrum, Minnesota, would recall — but “suddenly the wind switched, and a rumbling sound could be heard as 60 mile-an-hour winds swept down out of the north.”
7. World record rainfall, 1952
Rain falls on the Indian Ocean island of La Réunion — and keeps falling, hard enough to register the world’s most voluminous 24-hour rainfall: 73.62 inches.
8. CBS cancels the “Ed Sullivan Show,” 1971
Word leaks that CBS-TV is canceling “The Ed Sullivan Show” after 23 years on the network, which also dumped Red Skelton and Jackie Gleason in the preceding month. A generation mourns.
9. Disappearing ozone layer, 1988
NASA reports that the ozone layer over the Northern Hemisphere has been depleted three times faster than predicted.
10. A new global health scare, 2003
After accumulating reports of a mysterious respiratory disease afflicting patients and healthcare workers in China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada, the World Health Organization issues a heightened global health alert. The disease will soon become famous under the acronym SARS (for Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome).
As hard as this last year has been, I guess in a somewhat strange way we should consider ourselves lucky. Speaking of luck, St. Patrick’s Day will take place on March 17, so be sure to plan your wardrobe accordingly.
At my house there are already two handcrafted traps designed and painted to attract leprechauns by two of my granddaughters, Chloe, who is 5 years, and Kaylee, almost 3. They are determined to catch at least one and have been checking just about every morning. I’ll let you know in the next column.
Beware The Ides of March.
Robin Johnson can be contacted ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
