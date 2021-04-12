The Freedom Village Store back porch is open for the season! Come sit outside and enjoy the beautiful weather and view of the falls. Don’t forget to pickup your fresh bread, eggs, milk, cheeses and other assorted items. Freedom Village Store is open daily 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Mondays.
The Freedom Historical Society, in partnership with New Hampshire Humanities through a grant, is happy to announce its Wednesday, April 28, program, “A Walk Back in Time: The Secrets of Cellar Holes,” presented by Adair Mulligan.
This online Zoom program is free and open to the public. Members of Freedom Historical Society and the public are welcome and invited to register in advance to receive access information for this informative presentation. Sign in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register.
Northern New England is full of reminders of past lives: stone walls, old foundations, a century-old lilac struggling to survive as the forest reclaims a once sunny dooryard. What forces shaped settlement, and later abandonment, of these places?
Mulligan explores the rich story to be discovered in what remains behind. See how one town has set out to create an inventory of its cellar holes, piecing together the clues in the landscape. Such a project can help landowners know what to do if they have archaeological sites on their land and help stimulate interest in the town’s past as well as it’s future. Mulligan is co-leading a project to survey the town’s many cellar holes. In her spare time, she works on her historic home in Lyme.
Executive director of the Hanover Conservancy, Mulligan holds a master’s degree in environmental biology from Smith College. Please join the April 28 Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time to enjoy this fascinating, informative presentation. For more information, call (603) 733-9307.
The Freedom Food Pantry has received a donation of several porcelain dolls. They will be holding monthly raffles on the third Saturday of each month between the hours of 10 and 12 (weather permitting) for one doll a month. The table for the dolls and raffle will be at David Meserve’s driveway (to the left of the post office). Donations for the raffle will benefit the food pantry.
The Jackson Library is once again inviting Freedom to play in an online trivia competition as they did over the holidays. Come give it a try.
To compete, register your team at jacksonlibrary.org/visit/events/trivia. There is no limit on team size. Your team name, library and scores will be public. Your email address will be added to a trivia group email, allowing team members to communicate directly.
The first round will post to the group on April 15 and you will get your info via email that night and every night after for the next ten days. The team with the highest score at the end will win a book for their library’s collection. The library with the highest average scores will also win a book for their collection. Questions can be directed to Lichen at the Jackson Public Library.
Thank you to Freedom’s Bob Smart for the following Smart Report: “Based on a call from our ice observer, I am declaring ice out on Ossipee Lake at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. The last card table sized sheet of ice floated just off the west shore of Camp Huckins all morning and then it was gone. Most of the north half of Broad Bay was covered in ice on Easter Sunday. Three power boats were cruising the open water around the ice. The water level got up to almost 408 feet last week but is now down to 406 feet. The air temperature is up and it is time to think about dock installation. Ice open on Winnepesaukee was declared as 4:45 on April 5.”
Mount Washington Valley Promotions is excited to bring another unique fund-raising event to you. A Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Pageant is a showcase of furry, fuzzy, scaly sidekicks. There are five categories to choose from: puppy prowl, catwalk, something else stroll, talent and best dressed. The cost to enter is $10 per pet, per category. You will need to submit a 15 second video of your pet strutting their stuff or performing their unique talent.
Valley Promotions will number each contestant and compile a video program. Viewers will vote for their favorites through Facebook. There will be a one-week window for voting. Submissions are due by April 30, with Facebook viewing and voting open from May 9-15. Entry fees should be paid through the PayPal link at valleypromotions.net and videos sent through Messenger or email.
Each category will have a winner, with prizes awarded from local businesses. Watch for those details. Email valleypromotions@gmail.com or Facebook Message Lisa Valleypromos DuFault to sign up.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.