Mark your calendar now for Ducky Day. The date is Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with most of the events taking place at the Mill Pond Bridge and the actual race at noon.
Tickets can be found online and are $3 each for two for $5. First prize is $300, second prize is $200 and third prize is $100. Any remaining tickets will be sold the day of the race. All proceeds help fund the Freedom Old Home Week events.
Join in the fun with a photo booth, games and prizes, fire truck and wagon rides, grilled food by the Masons Carroll Lodge 57, and cheer on more than 1000 colorful rubber ducks as they make their way down the water way and over the Mill Pond Dam.
New to Ducky Day this year is a corn hole tournament from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school. Pre-registration is required. Go to freedomoldhomeweek.net to register and learn more about the day.
The First Christian Church of Freedom is seeking a part-time custodian who will be responsible for cleaning, light maintenance duties, minor repairs and replenishing supplies. Custodian will report to the pastor. Pay will be based on three to five hours per week. Hours are flexible and duties may vary with seasons and events. Send contact information to fccf1858@gmail.com. No phone calls.
There will be a fishing derby on May 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. on Mill Pond in Center Ossipee for ages 0-15. There are three prize groups and opportunities to fish for assorted size fish and species. N.H. Fish and Game will be on hand for meet and greet. This is sponsored in part by the Malcolm MacIver Memorial Fund.
The Beach Club applications were done the old fashioned way this year: — postal service mailing. If you were a member last year, then your application went out in the mail about three weeks ago. Applications can be picked up at the Freedom Village Store or at the library. For more information, email Lisa Wheeler at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com. Passes will be processed and mailed out at the end of this week.
The Freedom Gallery is air-conditioned and its present exhibit, “Abundance,” will be changing soon, so catch it soon. A few of Joel’s books are still available and prices are reduced on small galaxies (they glow in the dark) and the Daffodils and Friends wall, located in the Galaxy Room. The gallery is now open most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as by chance or appointment. Call Barbara at (610) 762-2493 to learn more.
