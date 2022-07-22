Eaton’s July 4 picnic/barbecue was a rousing success. The food was all super delicious, and the weather was perfect. I would guess we had about 75 people come to celebrate America in Eaton on this special day.
On July 3, the night before we had a wonderful surprise: Three of the 11 people setting up our tent were women. I’ll thank them first: Marnie Cobbs, Mary Beth La Fleur and Judy, Phil Lavori’s sister. Way to go ladies. Kudos to John Hartman for organizing the tent set-up (special thanks to Tom Head for delivering the tent) and to John S., Dick B., Frank H., Dave L., Dave B., Phil L., Stan D. and three guys, one adult and two teens who just joined in from the beach. Thanks to Johnny and Alana for the garbage cans.
We couldn’t have asked for a more glorious day and while my two gourmet chefs, Chris Kennedy and Tom Head, were setting up their grills, I had a lot of help beautifying the picnic tables with our brand new tablecloths that Judy and I bought this year.
Thanks to Suzanne R., Judy F., Elaine K., Judy W., Barb H., Patricia M., Ellie I. and her friend Joyce S. OK, we were ready for cheese burgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers right off the grill. There were tables full of side dishes, including hors d’oeuvres, deviled eggs, a myriad of salads and beans, all made and brought by our generous and fantastic townspeople.Then we had those scrumptious desserts. What a fabulous display. As we all ate well and reminisced together, patriotic songs were being played in the background: Dennis S. on the recorder and the fife, Candace M. on the accordion, Tammy and John on ukuleles, one a baritone. Extra thanks to our musicians for livening up the show.
In special heartfelt words, I cannot thank Chris and Tom enough for their willingness to cook once again for the picnic, their dedication to Eaton and the townspeople, their sense of humor throughout, their smiles and laughs, their eagerness to help, their full cooperation and for being two extraordinary men — I will be forever thankful for your friendship and hard work! Love you guys.
Thanks to Sunni and Ralph Wilkewitz who started this tradition on 1994 at the Grove, and the following year we switched to the beach. Your dream still lives on and I’m so glad you were both able to be with us all. Our raffle winners (thanks to Dale Schofield for selling tickets), were both generous to our town: Bill Weiss regifted the Eaton Village Preservation Society with his $162, and Dick Stewart gave his $162 to the Little White Church. Do you see how much I love this town?
Unfortunately for all of us, Chris and Heather Kennedy have purchased a nice home in Fryeburg, Maine, because they weren’t able to build in Eaton, so Chris and Tom as my chefs, are done. So how about it? Who wants to cook? The town needed and needs a picnic/barbecue so we can all get together to celebrate and laugh with family and friends. We cannot let this tradition fall by the wayside. If I can find two chefs, I’ll stay on, too. Put your thinking caps on and make this happen. Just a huge thank you to everyone.
Don’t miss the Akwaaba Traditional Drum and Dance Ensemble at our Little White Church this Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m. Led by Theo Marty, the performance will undoubtedly raise the roof of the Little White Church.
Linda and Dave Sorensen invite you all to pick berries at BerryKnoll off the Brownfield Road. The warm weather did wonders for the berries, so come and get ’em, the bushes are loaded. Still $4.50 per quart. Red and champagne currants available and the day lilies are in glorious bloom.
The Mount Washington Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute held its fall preview of classes on Wednesday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Brown Church in Conway. OLLI is back with live classes and there will be 23 new great ones. There are many New Hampshire and local history classes. Others include Crypto Curious, Oscar Musical Memories, Attending the Olympics, Learning how the N.H. Congress makes laws, art, pickleball and so much more. Join us for bagels and coffee and see what it is all about. For more information, go to olli.granite.edu or call (603) 513-1377.
As I was rereading NanEB’s obituary, I heard a sound and saw a flash of brown: a large hawk had settled in on our phone line just looking in our back porch. Its wonderful chirp warmed me all over as I watched that majestic bird. I am sure it was NanEB herself greeting Judy and me to say everything was all right and she’d be watching us from now on. She flew to a nearby tree and chirped again.
NanEB, that wonderful human being whom we all loved so much will never be leaving us really. Eaton was her favorite place, and we can find her enormous love of life at the Little White Church, the schoolhouse, the lake, the two camps, at Eaton Village Store, in the mountains, the fields, the forests, and the trees. NanEB’s laugh, sense of humor, kindness, loyalty, compassion, and friendship will wrap around your heart and soul and take away your fears or pains. She was an extraordinary woman who left a legacy in Eaton, in her beloved family and friends, and no one who ever knew her will forget her. Huge love to her exceptional family members.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
