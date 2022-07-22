Eaton’s July 4 picnic/barbecue was a rousing success. The food was all super delicious, and the weather was perfect. I would guess we had about 75 people come to celebrate America in Eaton on this special day.

On July 3, the night before we had a wonderful surprise: Three of the 11 people setting up our tent were women. I’ll thank them first: Marnie Cobbs, Mary Beth La Fleur and Judy, Phil Lavori’s sister. Way to go ladies. Kudos to John Hartman for organizing the tent set-up (special thanks to Tom Head for delivering the tent) and to John S., Dick B., Frank H., Dave L., Dave B., Phil L., Stan D. and three guys, one adult and two teens who just joined in from the beach. Thanks to Johnny and Alana for the garbage cans.

