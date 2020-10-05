I attended my first Zoom meeting last Wednesday when the board of selectmen and New Hampshire Department of Transportation brought up the four-way stop signs at the four corners of Ridge Road, Glines Hill Road and Route 153. I thought the discussion went very well with everyone who wanted to say something being able to. Because I live on Ridge Road, I was particularly interested because it is so much easier now to cross the corner coming north on Route 153 to my road. The decision to leave the four-way stop signs certainly helps the morale of the people who live on the corner, right, Peggy? Well done, Lianne, Eaton Selectmen, DOT and everyone involved.
The Eaton Conservation Commission is planning a Volunteer Work Day on Foss Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9 a.m.; rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 25, also at 9 a.m. Meet in the winter parking lot to carpool, or in the parking lot up at Foss. Bring loppers for cutting saplings and gloves. A few weed whackers would be great. Any questions, call Marnie at (603) 447-3877.
Snowvillage Inn in Eaton has added Wednesday night Prime Rib dinners to their menu. Delicious! Special on this Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Brown Church’s fabulous Apple Crisp will be served for dessert. Thursday nights are still Oyster Orgy nights, and this weekend only, Snowvillage Inn will be open on Sunday, due to the long Columbus Day weekend. I would suggest making your reservations early as they are filling up quickly now.
I want to especially thank the Brown Church in Conway for offering us their famous Fryeburg Fair favorite, Apple Crisp, up until Oct. 8. I have never been to the Fair without eating that apple crisp and vanilla ice cream, never. To pre-order, call (603) 447-3851 or go to thebrownchurch.org. A single serving is $5 or a 9-by-7-inch pan will cost $15. I’ve already ordered two pans. The pickup times are this Wednesday, between 5 and 7 p.m., and this Friday, between 1 and 3 p.m. Happiness is the Brown Church’s apple crisp. Call today.
The Eaton Village Store was really busy this past weekend serving up their wonderful breakfasts and lunches. Make sure you head down there or call (603) 447-2403 to order from their great menu this weekend. Try my new favorite, a mocha iced coffee.
Having followed Tom Brady for 20 years, I finally caught up with him at the game on Sunday. Watching him play just seems so right, he played so well, and I had a blast seeing Tampa Bay and Tom Brady beat the Chargers 38-31. Tom still has his game and it was such a pleasure watching him. Yes, I’ll be watching the Patriots Monday night, but I’ll also be following Tampa Bay, for sure.
With our lack of rain and some windy days, the beautiful leaves seem to be waning. I love everything about fall, the gorgeous colors, pumpkins, cool temperatures, windy weather, and football. What I do not appreciate is the unbelievable traffic I witnessed this past weekend. It was over the top watching the number of cars crowding all the roadways. Hopefully, it will only be one more weekend. Happy Columbus Day weekend to all of you. Happy October.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
