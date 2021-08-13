The Bartlett Public Library is open. The major components of the public library renovation project are complete and the library is open for all services. Hours are Mondays 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesdays noon to 6 p.m. (note the change) and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pews of the Bartlett Congregational Church are filling up on Sunday morning. The Rev. Pojen Lee has drawn many friends to the church for the six-week series on Life’s Challenges. This week’s message will be “Life is Healing.” All are welcome to join the service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. You can also join by Zoom. Call the church at (603) 374-2718 for the link.
In addition to Pojen’s special message, the reopening of the church provides you with opportunities to sing as well as listen to special music each week. You are also invited to connect with old friends and meet new friends during the social hour after the service.
Bartlett Recreation return-to-school activities:
Adventure kids: As we return to school, Bartlett Recreation would like to announce that our after school program, Adventure kids, will be returning this year. They will operate Monday to Thursday, right after school until 4:45 p.m. The grades are kindergarten to grade five. The cost is $5 per day for the first sibling and $3 for each additional sibling. There will be a late bus, which can be used for grades one to five. There is no snack provided so please plan on packing extra snacks, the children are hungry at the end of the day. Registration forms will be available next week on our web page. This is a first come first serve basis and space is limited to 10 until we hire a second person.
Sports: Register for soccer for grade kindergarten to sixth. Registration forms are available online at our website. The is no cost to playing. Coaches are needed at all levels. If interest, call (603) 374-1952.
Mountain Bike Club will begin when school starts as well. With Mr. Ahearn moving out of the area, we will be looking for a new coach to head this up. No skill necessary, just bike knowledge and the love to ride. Get your registration form in. The club will start Sept. 8, right after school.
Bartlettrec.org is where you will be able to download your registration forms. You can scan and send back to us or simply mail them to us, the last option would be to return them to school prior to the first day. Any questions call (603) 374-1952.
The Bartlett Fire Fighter’s Association is looking for anyone who is interested in donating cases of bottled water. When we are on scene we go through many bottles of water and we can never seem to keep enough in stock. If you are interested and able to help us out that would be wonderful. Email adeshais18@gmail.com and I would be wiling to meet you to pick up the water. Thank you for your support in keeping the team hydrated and able to do their jobs.
I hope everyone has a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais18@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.