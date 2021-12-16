The Rev. Pojen Lee’s second visit to the Bartlett Church since Nov. 15 has so far brought some inspiring sermons that are always closely related and relevant to every individual’s personal life. All the church service attendants truly appreciate his sermons such as “You are the Rock,” “God Only Knows (G.O.K),” “Born Anew,” “New Wine vs. the old Wineskins” and “The Magical Purses.”
Last Sunday, Lee shared the first in a two-part series of “The Banquets” which was entitled “The Second Chance.” For this coming Christmas Sunday service at 10 a.m., Rev. Lee will continue his part two on “The Banquets” sermons: “Please Take the Last Seat” with Christmas carol signing of “The First Noel,” “Go, Tell it to the Mountain” and “Angels from Realms of Glory.”
The whole congregation and the officers are very much encouraged with good attendance both in-person and via internet zooming and are determined to do their best to keep the church’s doors open to everyone until a settled minister is found and called. Please come one and come all to enjoy the inspiring messages and fellowship. This is a wonderful way to get ready to start a new week.
The church is also planning a Christmas Eve candlelight service that will be held on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. The service will be led by Lee and filled with scripture and carols.
What have the people in Bartlett (don’t forget Bartlett includes Lower Bartlett, Glen, Intervale and Kearsarge) been doing the past few weeks? Let’s listen in:
“Do you need jumper cables for your truck? Let me bring them down and help you out.” “You have ice on your driveway. Are you OK with sand? You are? Great, we are going to sand you and your sister’s driveways for you; we don’t want you to fall. No, no we don’t want money.” “Let me help you carry that heavy picnic table; we can work as a team and put it away for the winter.” “Oh no, your tractor isn’t working. Let me come over and help you get it going. Phew! We did it. It’s working.” “Would you like me to drop that off at the food pantry for you? I know they could use more food.” “My chickens are great layers; let me bring you some fresh eggs.” “Oh my goodness, that dog is running and sitting in the road and her owner is at work. Let me get out of my car and help you get her hooked up. Yay, she’s safe.” “Would you like me to pick up some things from the store for you since you don’t want to go out right now because of COVID?”
Wow, we sure “overheard” some great things. Bartlett is a community committed to caring about each other; neighbor helping neighbor; friend helping friend; family watching over family. Let’s keep on thinking about kindness, sharing, helping and working together during the holiday season and beyond. Thank you. Bartlett.
For most of us, our home is our most valuable asset and Register Lisa Scott wants to help you protect that asset by providing you with a free method of being notified if a document is recorded with the Registry of Deeds that affects your property.
The Carroll County Registry of Deeds is the office tasked with maintaining public records and documents pertaining to real property in the county. The majority of these documents concern property ownership, such as deeds, mortgages and foreclosure documents.
It has been reported by the FBI that one of the quickest growing white collar crimes in America is property and mortgage fraud. This happens when a person knowingly records a fraudulent document making it appear that they own another person’s property or that the owner owes them money.
Unfortunately, the recording of fraudulent documents in order to steal people’s homes occurs. Register Scott believes this free Property Watch Service will assist all of us in preventing that from happening. Please take a moment to sign up for this opportunity at nhdeeds.org.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
