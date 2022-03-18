Local friend and neighbor Charles Monaghan will preach at Bartlett Church. He will serve as lay leader for the service on Sunday, March 20. Monaghan has theological training from both Andover Newton and Harvard Divinity Schools.
He will deliver a reflection for Lent with the sermon “What is Abundant Life?” In addition to the 23rd Psalm, the gospel reading will come from John ,Chapter 10, Verses 1-15. All are welcome to attend the service and social hour. You will have a chance to sing familiar hymns.
The church is gearing up for Easter Sunday. Guest speakers and minsters are scheduled for each of the Sundays between now and the end of April. Sunday, March 27, retired colonel and church deacon, Ray Hodgkins will deliver the message. Congregants truly enjoy Hodgkins’ inspirational stories and life lessons.
Communion Sunday, April 3, the Rev. Sue Davidson will lead the service and offer communion. Palms are ordered for Palm Sunday on April 10 and anyone can have an Easter Lily in the church in honor or memory of someone special on Easter Sunday, April 17, when Dr. Anthony DeLuca will be back to provide the Easter message.
Valley Promotions would like to congratulate 13 local women who took to the stage on Sunday, March 13, helping to raise more than $36,000.00 for local non-profits. Presented by Mount Washington Valley Promotions, the collaborative fund-raising event was hosted by Theater in the Wood, in Intervale.
At the end of the pageantry, Barbara Theriault, representing Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, was crowned 2022 Valley Ms. and earned a donation of $500 in addition to the funds she raised in her cash can. Theriault was also the top fundraiser. Hannah-Jo Weisberg represented the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, claiming the runner-up position. Photos of the event are available on Facebook at Lisa Valleypromos DuFault.
Amelia Emery, a lifelong resident of Bartlett, is an amazing person herself, and had this to share: "What a great start to March: School meeting on March 1, voting on March 8 and then town meeting on March 15. It is such a gift to walk into the fire house or the school to visit with friends and then share thoughts about how to guide our town in the best direction. A big thank you to all those great folks who volunteered to help with these events; from the friendly smiling face helping us to park, to the people guiding us through the voting process, to those who walked us through the sit down sessions. All were there giving their time for our community. We are so lucky to live here."
I think mud season has arrived. Looking forward to getting out and walking to get back into shape. Sure is easy to get out of shape but a lot of work to get back in shape. No such thing as magic. I hope everyone has a great week.
Amy Deshais was born to adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.