As expected, there was no selectmen’s meeting on June 3, but there was a meeting on June 10.
It was streamed at townhallstreams.com and on the phone at (480) 660-5317, code: 540682. Attending in person were Chairman Rick Hiland, Selectman Cathy Ryan and Town Administrator Kelly Collins. On the phone were Selectman Joe Ferris and Dorothy Solomon.
The selectmen took up a resident’s complaint about a sign selling camping firewood in front of Profile Motor Sports. According to Ferris, the sign is on the state’s right of way. The dealership says it will remove the sign. However, complaints should be put in writing and not called into the town. Also in question is just what is a “business.” Does the vendor/vending cart ordinance cover this kind of “business?"
Another item that has come up is Hiland’s request that Collins check with the N.H. Municipal Association on the legality of making town hall grounds a non-smoking campus. If it is possible, the town administrator and the town clerk/tax collector will put together a policy to be voted on at the next selectmen’s meeting.
The meeting was adjourned and the selectmen went into a non-public session.
Congratulations to the 2020 graduating seniors at Kennett High School. The Saturday, June 13, The Conway Daily Sun has several pages of those who have graduated. Check it out if you haven’t already seen it. Special congratulations to Albany’s students, Dominic Jones and Keili Hayman, who were awarded the Lora Pierce Johnson Scholarship.
Other academic awards given to Albany students were: AP English and AP Social Studies Awards to Sam Alkalay, and Spanish, Geometry and Biology Awards to Leah Alkalay. Congratulations!
For those who would like to get a COVID-19 test, the testing tents at Tamworth (where state police and auto registration offices are located) is an easy place to go. Drive south on Route 16 into Tamworth. It’s on the right side of the road. There is a need to make an appointment, but Stan and I went on a Sunday and they took us without an appointment. The test is simple and relatively quick. You get your results within five days. Try it. It’s free.
It’s definitely summer. Bears have been sighted by Carole Monroe and Mary Leavitt in the area. Keep a lookout for our animal friends.
Life is beginning to return to a somewhat normal way of living. Do get out to enjoy the lovely weather we are having and keep healthy. Remember to wear your mask in crowded areas and to keep your social distancing.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
