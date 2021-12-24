The first meeting of the selectmen in December was on Dec. 8. Attending in person were Chairman Kathy Golding, selectman Jennifer Spofford, Town Administrator Kelley Collins, and Kelly Robitaille.
At the meeting, the selectmen voted to accept the resignation of Robert Nadler from the board of selectmen and the Conservation Commission, noting their appreciation for all that Nadler has done for the town of Albany. The selectmen made then made a temporary appointment of Kelly Robitaille to the Selectman’s position, good until the March 2022 at town elections. His appointment was effective immediately, and he was sworn in. Robitaille noted that if Nadler should wish to return to his position in March, he would not run for the selectmen’s job.
Gibson Center will be closed on Dec. 24.
Among the programs being offered is computer programing. If you are interested, call (603) 356-3231 to sign up for grant computer training. Tablets and desk computers will be available. Veterans continue to meet for coffee the first and third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Activity Room.
Library: The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in observance of Christmas and Friday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m in observance of New Year’s Eve and Saturday, Jan. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Day.
With Christmas and the new year quickly approaching and as we reflect the past year, we should all be thankful that for the most part we, in Albany, have been spared the ravages of the coronavirus. Likely that is due to the fact that most Albany residents have been vaccinated and boosted. Keep healthy, be happy and have a great holiday and new year.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
