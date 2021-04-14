On March 31, the selectmen met with the new board in operation: Joe Ferris, chair, Kathy Golding, vice-chair and Rick Hiland, selectman. Kathy G. was present by phone.
Early on the agenda was the appointment of new members to town boards: Cort Hansen was appointed to the conservation commission, Leah Valladares was named as member of the zoning board of adjustment and Keith Croto as an alternate member of the zoning board of adjustment.
The board discussed an email from Dylan Kinsella, manager of White Mountain National Forest regarding setting a meeting for Ferncroft parking access to White Mountain National Forest. The board would like Curtis Coleman/Albany Road Agent, Deputy Sheriff Rowe, and a selectman to participate at the meeting. Kelley Collins will try to set up this meeting. She has also drafted a letter to the sheriff’s department asking them to resume at least one weekly shift on Saturday and Sunday from May to September. The board signed the letter to the Sheriff.
Cathy Ryan, town clerk/tax collector recommended the reappointment of Matthew Parker as deputy town clerk/tax collector. She said though he has taken a full time job for now she would like to use him for nights and weekends. The board voted to re-appoint Matt Parker.
Dorothy Solomon, chair of the chapel committee reported the need to postpone the April 1 meeting due to the fact that the third estimate for repairing the steeple had not arrived.
Hiland reported on items dealt with at the municipal association meeting. Among the items was approximately $70,000 the town may be getting from the state. This funding cannot be used to reduce taxes but can be used for road repairs.
The board of selectmen set May 12 and 26 as meeting days for the month of May.
Condolences to Arthur and Mary Leavitt on the death of Arthur’s brother who lived in Florida. He was 90 years old.
Gibson Center: The 2021 Memorial Day Craft Fair will be Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30. For those who would like some tutoring on the computer call Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231. Grab and Go Meals available daily through the ramp door in the main parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
With spring comes outside work on lawns and gardens. If you need some information to help you, the UNH Extension is here for you. Go to extension.unh.edu or call (877) 398-4769 or email answers@unh.edu.
Here’s to lovely spring days ahead. Enjoy!
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
