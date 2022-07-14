Staff members of the Tuckerman’s Brewing Co. recently gathered at the Boulder Loop Trail for a trail work opportunity with Recreational Trails Manager Cristin Bailey (third from the right). (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — On a sunny morning in June, a group of staff from Conway's Tuckerman Brewing Co. gathered on the Boulder Loop Trail in the White Mountain National Forest for their first trail work opportunity with Recreational Trails Manager Cristin Bailey and the Saco Ranger District.
The brewery recently adopted the trail as part of the forest service’s “Adopt a Trail” program which provides volunteers an opportunity to conduct essential maintenance such as digging water bars, cutting brush, and clearing blowdowns on assigned trails average of three to seven days per year.
The National Forest Foundation, a non-profit partner of the U.S Forest Service, helped coordinate this partnership. The 2.9-mile Boulder Loop Interpretive Trail is located off the Kancamagus Highway, and the trail passes through boulder fields and various forest types. At its highest point, the trail takes you to 1,000 feet of elevation with ledges that offer spectacular views of the Passaconaway Valley.
The White Mountain National Forest is within a day’s drive of 70 million people, welcomes 6 million annual visitors, and contains 1,200 miles of hiking trails and 160 miles of the Appalachian Trail. The forest continuously restores and revitalizes vast water resources, including 12,000 acres of wetlands, 4,750 miles of streams, 67 lakes, and 35 watersheds.
